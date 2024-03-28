All about Joe Lieberman's wife Hadassah as former US Senator and VP candidate dies at 82

The former US Senator Joe Lieberman has tragically passed away at the age of 82. Joe Lieberman also ran as the Democratic nominee for vice president in the 2000 election and is known as the first Jewish candidate to win a major party ticket. The family confirmed the news of Joe’s death and stated that he passed away due to a complication from a fall.

In their statement, the family stated:

“Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest.”

CNN reported that Joe was a key Democrat when it came to many issues such as abortion and economic policy. He is survived by his second wife, Hadassah, three kids, and a stepson from Hadassah’s previous marriage.

Joe Lieberman married Hadassah in 1982, before which he was married to Betty Haas: More details explored

Joe Lieberman, known for his political instinct, had two marriages. Before getting married to Hadassah in 1982, he was married to Betty Haas. However, the couple parted ways and separated in 1981, a year after which Joe married his present wife.

While Joe met Hadassah Tucker when he was running for Attorney General of Connecticut, he became friends with his ex-wife, Betty, when both were interning at the office of Senator Abraham Ribicoff. During their marriage, Betty and Joe welcomed two kids, Matt and Rebecca, whereas Joe and Hadassah were also parents to a daughter, Hana.

Having a strong Jewish background, Hadassah too is an orthodox jew, who has been an advocate for Israel and “a variety of Jewish causes.” As per Heavy, she is passionate about “the importance of instilling Jewish values in our children, the role of Judaism in her life, and the necessity of active participation in Jewish communal activities.”

On the other hand, her biography also states:

“Hadassah Lieberman is passionate about her heritage and her traditional upbringing and has spent three decades advocating for Israel and a variety of Jewish causes.”

Apart from this, she is also a well-known author, as she and her husband, Joe Lieberman had written and published a book together, called, An Amazing Adventure: Joe and Hadassah’s Personal Notes on the 2000 Campaign.

As the politician and well-known lawyer, Joe Lieberman passed away at the age of 82, the family, friends, colleagues, and followers are now mourning the loss. While the family has already stated how devastated they are, they have not yet revealed the funeral and memorial services details. However, tributes continue to flood in on social media, as the news of the politician’s passing away goes viral.