All you need to know about Last Crumb's Valentine's Day gift bundle 

Last Crumb has introduced its Valentine's Day collection for 2025, which includes two gift bundles. The LA-based cookie brand is well-renowned in Hollywood and even some celebrities have been seen gifting or receiving its cookies, like Rachel Brosnahan and Kim Kardashian.

Last Crumb has announced two gifting bundles for Valentine's Day - the V-day box and the DiCaprio box. The limited edition boxes will be available from January 27 to February 16, 2025. The V-day box, worth $140, contains 12 cookies while the DiCaprio box, worth $270, contains 24 cookies. The Valentine's Day orders will close on February 12, 2025.

Announcing the Valentine collection on their website, Last Crumb wrote:

"A dozen roses might get you a kiss. A card for a hug. But let’s be real, you want more. Give them Last Crumb and delight as they undress us. Their eyes, burning with desire, dance over our palate-seducing curves — 12 decadent cookies, individually wrapped for your pleasure.

"Mouth-watering flavors so seductive they’d make Aphrodite blush. Each bite, more lascivious than the last. Cancel the reservation — this is what foreplay tastes like."

More details about Last Crumb's Valentine's Day gift bundle

The V-day box contains 12 cookies, including three new flavors - Run Forest Run, Mile High Club, and Apres Spice. As per Last Crumb's website, these cookies have a shelf life of two weeks and customers can add a little note to their delivery package.

Let's take a look at the 12 cookies:

Better Than S*X

It's made with rich and dark chocolate milk combined with Maldon sea salt to enhance the taste. It's topped with chocolate chips and chunks.

Floor is Lava

This lava cookie is made with three chocolates - white, dark, and Dutch. It also has a stuffing of chocolate ganache.

The James Dean

This popular offering is an Oreo milkshake cookie with Oreos, milk, malt balls, dark chocolate, and white chocolate.

What the Velvet

As the name hints, this is a red velvet cookie with apple cider vinegar, buttermilk powder, and light cocoa, and finished with cream cheese frosting.

Netflix and Crunch

This one contains cinnamon, milk, vanilla, sugar, and some cinnamon Graham crackers.

S'mores sans Campfire

As the name suggests, it's based on smores and is made of toasted marshmallows, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and a sprinkle of cinnamon Graham cracker.

Dazzle Me Darling

This is a strawberry and chocolate cookie. It contains a fresh strawberry filling with a chocolate ganache inside cocoa powder and a milk chocolate layer.

The Queen of Sheba

This cookie highlights pistachio in roasted, crushed, and pasted forms mixed with white and dark chocolate.

The Mint Royale

This one contains mint ice cream flavor, vanilla fly, and semisweet ganache.

Mile High Club

This is one of the three new flavors and is a biscoff crunch cookie. It contains vanilla biscoff cream, spiced caramel, shaved dark chocolate and biscoff crumble topping.

Run Forest Run

Another new flavor in the collection is the Run Forest Run. It is a black forest cookie with sweet and sour cookies, dark chocolate cake, sour cherry jam, and a vanilla bean ganache.

Apres Spice

The third and final of the new lot is the Apres Spice. It is a ginger raspberry cookie with grated ginger, black pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, molasses, fresh raspberries and French white chocolate.

These limited-edition boxes can be ordered on Last Crumb's website. Shipping begins on February 5 and as per the company's website, it takes around 1-4 business days for delivery.

