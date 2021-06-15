All you need to know about The Celebrity Dating Game ft. Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel: List of contestants, format and more

It looks like 2021 is going to be another Summer of Love and there's a new "Celebrity Dating Game" on its way to television. The show will aim to help contestants meet their future soulmates by asking three potential matches a few revealing questions.

The "Celebrity Dating Game" will also deliver a few laughs and entertain the audience with the ups and downs of other people’s dating foibles. The catch is that they don't get to see each other as they famously get to know each other.

Celebrity Dating Game format, host and telecast

In ABC’s "The Dating Game" franchise of 1965, contestants got to select a lucky suitor from a hidden pair of singles. After the show, the newly matched couple went on a date where all the expenses were paid by the show. A new version will line up the famous stars as contestants.

Zooey Deschanel will be hosting the Celebrity Dating Game alongside Michael Bolton. In an interview with Parade.com, Zooey Deschanel said,

“Functions like the old Dating Game in that someone is picking a person to go on a date with, but contestants are also trying to guess who the celebrity is. Michael sings clues about who the celebrity is… You have one celebrity per episode, so the clues make it a little bit more obvious than The Masked Singer. Sometimes the people have a really hard time guessing who it is. No matter how famous they are, it doesn’t really matter, sometimes the clues just don’t tap into what they know about the person. But it’s really fun to see whether people are able to guess who it is or not.”

ABC will be airing new hour-long episodes of "Celebrity Dating Game" every Monday at 10 p.m. ET after "The Bachelorette". A report by TV Guide says that the episodes will be re-telecast on ABC the following Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

A recent update also said that Hulu might make the episodes available for streaming the day after their premiere on ABC.

Who else is there in the Celebrity Dating Game?

Apart from Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton as hosts, Celebrity Dating Game will also feature many celebrity contestants. Each episode will have two celebrities searching for love. Former "Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown and "Nailed It!" Host Nicole Byer may appear at the show's premiere.

Original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" fashion guru Carson Kressley might appear in the second episode of "Celebrity Dating Game" along with singer/rapper Iggy Azalea. Other stars that might appear in future episodes include actors Taye Diggs, Nolan Gould, Marcus Scribner, and Joey Lawrence.

The list also includes comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Margaret Cho, models Tyson Beckford and Carmen Electra, SNL alumni Chris Kattan and David Koechner, Bachelorette star Demi Burnett, and former NFL star Rashad Jennings.

There is no update yet on the second season of the "Celebrity Dating Game". However, Deschanel has mentioned that she might sing next season or do a duet with Michael Bolton.

