All Trader Joe's 2025 Customer Choice Award Winners: Best appetizer, sweet treat, and more

Trader Joe's recently conducted the 16th edition of its Annual Customer Choice Awards. The award asks customers to vote for their favorite products in different categories to crown the winners. They can be new products or old but the tradition continues each year.

This year saw some new winners and some old, and also one new category. While some old products can win the award, it only applies to products that are not in Trader Joe's Hall of Fame like Mandarin Orange Chicken or Unexpected Cheddar.

Trader Joe's 2025 Customer Choice Award winners

#1. Best Beverage: Spiced Cider

Trader Joe's Spiced Cider has defended its title of being the best beverage, as per the store's customers. Co-hosts of the "Insider Trader Joe's" podcast, Tara Miller and Matt Sloane, described the Spiced Cider as:

"It's a fall classic at Trader Joe's, and so we know when it shows up in stores that fall is about to arrive," says Miller.

"It is a symbol, a signal of the season and in and of itself it is absolutely delicious, too," adds Sloane.

The French Market Sparkling Lemonade and Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage were the runners-up in this category.

#2. Best Cheese - Goat Cheese

This category also saw the winner defend their title from last year as Goat Cheese was crowned the favorite. It's versatile, and affordable and comes in various delicious variations.

English farmhouse cheddar with caramelized onions and Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip were the two runners-up.

#3. Best Produce Item - Teeny Tiny Avocados

Teeny Tiny Avocados, Banana, and Honeycrisp apples have been the Top 3 in this category since 2023, with bananas winning in the last few years. However, this year, the teeny tiny avocados have overtaken bananas to the crown, while Honeycrisp apples remain third.

#4. Best Appetizer - Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

The versatile Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is the customer's choice for the best appetizer this year. It is a delicious and comforting dip that works well with all kinds of chips. However, some customers have also shed light on its use as a pasta sauce.

Trader Joe's Jalapeno & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons and Parmesan Pastry Pups were the runners-up in this category.

#5. Best New Product - Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips

This is a new category, and the inaugural winner is the Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips. This product, which was introduced for only a couple of months, instantly became a favorite for the customers.

French Onion Popcorn and Garlic Gondolas were the runners-up.

#6. Best Breakfast & Brunch - Hashbrowns

Many believe Trader Joe's hashbrowns can compete with the ones from some fast food chains. Hence, it's no surprise they won by a margin of a whopping 300% above second-placed Chocolate Croissants, with Almond Croissants being third.

Hashbrowns were so in demand that many outlets were struggling to manage supply and demand.

#7. Best Lunch & Dinner - Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

It's no surprise that Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice has won this category three years in a row. It's comforting, it's easy to prepare, needing just a microwave, and it's delicious at an affordable price.

Chicken Tikka Masala again came second in this category with Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings completing the Top 3.

#8. Best Sweet Treat - Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies and topped with extra chocolate chips. What's not to like? It's not surprising that the Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches have won this category two years in a row.

"110/10" Danish Almond Kringle came second while Chocolate Chip mini ice cream cones came third in this category.

#9. Best Trader Joe's Snack - Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

The zesty and hot Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips have won this category yet again. There was a rumor last year that they were being discontinued, which led to customers buying them in bulk. However, some stores were just low on stocks.

World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs and Organic Corn Chip Dippers were the runners-up.

#10. Best Overall Trader Joe's Product - Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

These chips have won both the Best Snack and the Best Overall Product for the last three years. They have now been officially inducted into Trader Joe's Hall of Fame.

Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings came second in the overall category while Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese finished third.

