"Also nominated for 91 felony counts": Donald Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the 4th time, sparks mass trolling

On Jan. 30, 2024, Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Republican legislator and New York Representative Claudia Tenney. The former President was nominated for the prestigious award for implementing the “historic” Abraham Accords.

For those unaware, it refers to a bilateral treaty that was signed in September 2020 between Israel, Bahrain and the United Aram Emirates (UAE) to normalize Arab-Israeli relations.

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney stated on Tuesday, as per The Hill.

Regardless, Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize for the fourth time has sparked mass trolling online. In this regard, an X user commented under @atensnut’s tweet:

“Oh, the humility”: Donald Trump faces ridicule after being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

On Tuesday, Claudia Tenney nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his involvement in the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today,” Tenney stated.

She also added how for decades, “bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals,’ and international organizations” claimed that Middle East peace treaties were “impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” and how Donald Trump “proved that to be false.”

“I am honored to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves,” Tenney mentioned.

Since the news surfaced online, netizens have been ridiculing the Truth Social owner. Here are some of the comments in this regard from X.

Besides nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Tenney also condemned President Joe Biden for his “weak leadership,” saying it “is threatening our country’s safety and security.”

She further said that it needs to be replaced by Trump’s “strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace.”

Previously, the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 election was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a far-right Norwegian politician for mending relations between Israel and the Arab nations as well as North and South Korea.

The same year, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Swedish lawmaker Magnus Jacobsson for the role he played in reconciling relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

In 2021, four Australian law professors and Swedish nationalist Laura Huhhtasaari together nominated him for the honor, citing the brokerage of Abraham Accords.

Meanwhile, as per the Independent, Donald Trump has earlier complained about how he was not lauded enough for his foreign policies. During a press meet in New York in 2019, he also stated how he would get a Nobel Prize “for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly, which they don’t.”

During a 2020 Iowa rally, he even complained about how his Nobel Prize nominations were never covered enough by the national and global media.

The Nobel Prize winners will be announced in October.