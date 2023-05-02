Create

"An icon gone too soon": Met Gala cockroach sparks hilarious meme fest online

By Jess Doshi
Modified May 02, 2023 09:18 GMT
(Image via Twitter/daydreamdaisyy)
(Image via Twitter/daydreamdaisyy)

A cockroach has been taking the internet by storm as it appeared on the Met Gala Red Carpet as even photographers seemingly took pictures of the infamous roach. The invitation to the New York Met Gala is known to be exclusive, with celebs from across the world wearing their best clothes that represent the theme of the Gala. However, this year, it was a cockroach that seemingly took people's fancy as it made an appearance on the very famous Red Carpet.

Photographers, security, and numerous publications were waiting for the night's final celebrities to arrive - the always fashionably late Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. However, before them, a single cockroach was seen on the carpet, causing a huge uproar among onlookers.

Veteran Kevin Mazur of Getty Images pretended to stomp on the insect as it bolted towards the event's entrance and then scuttled to its end goal. Mazur then swapped the pretense of stepping on it and instead took several images, close-ups and otherwise, of the now-famous cockroach.

According to Variety, the newest celebrity, unfortunately, met its demise before making it inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The internet took over and expressed joy and concern over the little insect's walk into the fashionista world and the imminent passing away of the Met Gala celebrity.

As they responded to Pop Crave's tweet about the cockroach, one person shared a GIF of Wendy Williams crying and wrote, "An icon gone too soon."

@PopCrave An icon gone too soon.. … https://t.co/0UtobA7znn

Netizens took to Twitter to discuss the Met Gala cockroach with joy and anguish

Several Twitter users called the tiny roach entering the exclusive Gala its 'debut' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The video of the insect making its run across the red carpet has gone viral on social media platforms and caused a riot from users on Twitter.

Originally posted by Variety, the cockroach video has taken the internet by storm with numerous users jumping in with their own versions of what happened. Several took to Twitter to post memes and jokes about the roach crawling across the not-so-red carpet.

A few users used a classic meme that showed the insect climbing out of the car and jumping into it. Others talked about how 'well-dressed' the roach was and posted hilarious-yet-detailed closeups of the cockroach.

Some made memes of the roach eating at the Gala after 'serving' its looks. Numerous others joked about how the roach was invited before them and expressed their fake sadness over the situation.

A few users made AI-generated videos of a roach dancing and showed the Met Gala roach dancing at the after-party of the event. Some users focused their memes on how the insect arrived before Rihanna did, and how bored the photographers had to be to have photographed the insect.

Closeup of the cockroach's outfit at the Met Gala tonight. https://t.co/E6g6Orp4ns
The cockroach at #MetGala https://t.co/0INMVqkSzn
the cockroach after serving at the met gala https://t.co/N8rQmnbfXI
just in: cockroach seen having dinner at the met gala #MetGala https://t.co/ZWz35I01KF
Interesting how a cockroach made it to the met and I didn’t….. #MetGala twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YEGTDdrtWJ
thank y’all for a great night i’m out 🙏 https://t.co/FXF96HWkSP
the cockroach on its way to the met gala https://t.co/qKgdR7kLZN
the cockroach at the met gala after party https://t.co/1FaXrkOdyX
a cockroach arriving before rihanna is just wild…#MetGala https://t.co/89a62VrJ6X
Rihanna really had them filming cockroaches waiting for her 😭😭#MetGala https://t.co/jqvmWSS9s5
the way photographers photographed a literal cockroach the met gala but they wouldn’t even photograph james charles 😭😭 https://t.co/LHUN18lKmT
the met gala cockroach got stepped on https://t.co/WaZ2aiLD2a
the met gala cockroach died https://t.co/zfTxl2GWyi
so upset about the met gala cockroach. he was a star for only a few short hours rip little dude
did they kill the cockroach at the met gala after it walked the red carpet and had its pictures taken
I showed my pet beetle the cockroach at the met gala and he's so proud of her
we’re gonna have to deal with unfunny met gala cockroach jokes for at least a week https://t.co/qjGYuqUXHG

The death and stepping-on of the insect caused a meme fest online, with several expressing their dismay and extending condolences for the legendary pest. A few users posted reactions to the event and wrote 'RIP' to the 'little dude'.

Lastly, a separate set of users were annoyed about having to deal with the roach jokes for "at least a week" before it was forgotten altogether.

The Met Gala 2023 celebrated the exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty."

The gala will honor the legacy of Lagerfeld, who helmed fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi. The theme left everyone with outfits that sparked interest, memes, and comments online.

Quick Links

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...