“Another one bites the dust”: AOC’s viral video against TikTok ban leaves internet divided

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, was ripped after she argued against banning the social media platform TikTok. The New York congresswoman spoke out against the motion to ban the app in her debut video on the controversial app on Saturday.

“Do I believe TikTok should be banned? No."

She continued:

“The United States has never before banned a social media company from existence, from operating in our borders, and this is an app that has over 150 million Americans on it."

AOC's defense of the popular Chinese-owned short video app came amid concerns that it is a possible threat to national security. Lawmakers are concerned about several streams of American data falling into the hands of the Chinese government.

They believe the app could be used to promote pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation. The Department of Justice is currently investigating claims that the company spied on several US tech journalists.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @RepAOC Banning TikTok isn’t the solution to data privacy concerns. Instead, Congress needs to focus on regulating social media companies’ unchecked habit of collecting user data without their consent. Banning TikTok isn’t the solution to data privacy concerns. Instead, Congress needs to focus on regulating social media companies’ unchecked habit of collecting user data without their consent. https://t.co/DASSeTeMCT

Netizens took to Twitter to discuss the controversial video made by the congresswoman on the TikTok ban motion. One user said:

TikTok users took to Twitter to discuss AOC's comments on banning TikTok. Some users criticized her for focusing on "influencer" problems rather than real-world issues like corruption.

Will playing pat-a-cake on TikTok get those done? @RepAOC How about you go do the job that your voters elected you to do?That starts with things like,Anti-Corruption,Medicare For All,Green New Deal,Workers Rights,Student Loan Forgiveness,and others.Will playing pat-a-cake on TikTok get those done? @RepAOC How about you go do the job that your voters elected you to do? That starts with things like, Anti-Corruption,Medicare For All,Green New Deal,Workers Rights,Student Loan Forgiveness,and others. Will playing pat-a-cake on TikTok get those done?

TBDF12 @TBDF12 @Annie_Wu_22 @AOC Social media has only existed for around 30 years who the hell cares if we haven't banned one yet. That's such a stupid argument. Here's an idea ban tiktok, and still regulate all social media they aren't mutually exclusive. @Annie_Wu_22 @AOC Social media has only existed for around 30 years who the hell cares if we haven't banned one yet. That's such a stupid argument. Here's an idea ban tiktok, and still regulate all social media they aren't mutually exclusive.

♠️Audsauce♠️ @Audjuice9989 @RepAOC Nah TikTok should be outright banned cause I don’t trust China collecting our data. @RepAOC Nah TikTok should be outright banned cause I don’t trust China collecting our data. https://t.co/dPxvs2lqaQ

Kiel Rucker @yosoykiel @ScottAdamsSays If it’s identity politics (which is my base case), then it’s got nothing to do with reason, accuracy, or facts, folks. The game is, “What do which people need to hear to keep the paychecks coming in?” @ScottAdamsSays If it’s identity politics (which is my base case), then it’s got nothing to do with reason, accuracy, or facts, folks. The game is, “What do which people need to hear to keep the paychecks coming in?”

Country @EricfromMo @ScottAdamsSays We want our elected representatives to make decisions that affect all of us based on their “feelings”. @ScottAdamsSays We want our elected representatives to make decisions that affect all of us based on their “feelings”.

Other users discussed how on point she was when she spoke about creating new privacy policies that stop all social media platforms from regulating every moment of our lives.

RMB @rmb_2021 @RepAOC As always @RepAOC is on point. It's like saying it's not ok to TikTok to do it, but it's ok for Facebook to do it just because it's a US company @RepAOC As always @RepAOC is on point. It's like saying it's not ok to TikTok to do it, but it's ok for Facebook to do it just because it's a US company

Susan Park - 🐻🇰🇷🇦🇺🧡 @Susan16Park I am with AOC calling out the shrill chorus to ban TikTok. Seems like there is inconsistency. Plus realistically why would the CCP be trawling over the contents of Joe Bloggs phone. All this privacy hoo ha falls into the laps of people who think their lives are all so special. I am with AOC calling out the shrill chorus to ban TikTok. Seems like there is inconsistency. Plus realistically why would the CCP be trawling over the contents of Joe Bloggs phone. All this privacy hoo ha falls into the laps of people who think their lives are all so special. https://t.co/1MlwdjIP6W

Dan Whitfield @DanWhitCongress @RepAOC Thank you for using your platform to educate about this important issue. I hope to one day have a similar platform that I can use to share the truth. @RepAOC Thank you for using your platform to educate about this important issue. I hope to one day have a similar platform that I can use to share the truth.

Radu Manolescu @radumanolescu @RepAOC True, a US privacy law should be adopted right after banning TikTok @RepAOC True, a US privacy law should be adopted right after banning TikTok

love.nothat3 @LNothate This is what I look at when I watch tiktok @AOC being a boss and representing the #LGBTQ and I love her for that. I sill don't like #Democrats and #Republicans trying to ban #TikTok This is what I look at when I watch tiktok @AOC being a boss and representing the #LGBTQ and I love her for that. I sill don't like #Democrats and #Republicans trying to ban #TikTok https://t.co/ppxLtYgjBZ

AOC spoke against the TikTok ban claiming that banning TikTok doesn't "address the core of the issues"

Ocasio-Cortez introduced herself and started the video by saying:

“This is not only my first TikTok, but it is a TikTok about TikTok."

The Democrat believed that banning the app would be an "unprecedented" move and didn't shy away from saying so. She insisted that banning the popular social media app “doesn’t address the core of the issues”.

She said banning TikTok wasn't the solution and brought up the fact that other social media businesses amass "troves of deeply personal data" without the user's consent or any type of restriction.

Ocasio-Cortez said in her video:

“The United States is one of the only developed nations in the world that has no significant data or privacy protection laws on the books.”

A senior member of New York's congressional delegation hit back at the trending video and said: "AOC clearly stands for Ambassador of China."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also talked about the alleged national security risks that come along with the TikTok app. She argued that if they were as serious as they are claimed to be, Congress would have received a classified briefing on them, which they seemingly did not.

The 33-year-old congresswoman said:

“It just doesn’t feel right to me."

Meanwhile, TikTok is already banned on federal government devices, with New York currently debating whether to follow the same example for state government-issued electronic devices.

Following a closely watched House hearing last Thursday where TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by lawmakers, AOC's opinion on the TikTok ban is currently trending.

