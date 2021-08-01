Anthony Barajas GoFundMe: Family raises over $80,000 for late TikTok star who tragically died, days after Corona movie theatre shooting

TikTok star Anthony Barajas died early July 31st from injuries sustained from a shooting at a California movie theater on Monday, July 26th. He was 19-years-old.

Barajas and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were wounded while attending a late-night screening of "The Forever Purge" in Corona, California. Goodrich succumbed to her injuries on the spot and Anthony Barajas was placed on life support at the hospital. He survived for five days before passing away early Saturday.

A suspect with a possible connection to the shooting has been arrested and is being held without bail. Currently, police have not disclosed the motivation for the crime. In their official statement, they described it as an "unprovoked attack."

Anthony Baraja and Rylee Goodrich's families have launched separate GoFundMe campaigns, raising over $140k combined.

"Anthony was the light of so many people's lives and there are tough times ahead."

Baraja was popular on TikTok for creating lifestyle and skit content. He had over 975k followers.

Fans have flooded Anthony Baraja's social media accounts

They sent condolences to the family and fondly remembered the upcoming TikToker. Baraja's latest post on Instagram has received over two thousand comments so far. One user said that,

"I feel selfish i have to go day-to-day knowing you’re not pursuing your dreams on this earth with me. it really isn’t fair at all. i’m in shock that this is reality. for the fam…if you’re reading this: i’ll always know anthony as the dude who would literally go above and beyond to make sure others were welcomed. he was so patient with me. he was truly one of the most kind people i’ve met in la - very hard to come by. i know for a fact anthony would want nothing but for us to celebrate his life, his accomplishments and continue to spread the love he was so easily willing to share, and that’s what i’ll do. please let me know if you need ANYTHING at all."

Another user chimed in with:

"I'm at a loss of words. This breaks my heart. Rest easy."

Goodrich has also received many comments from her family following her passing. Her latest post on Instagram received over two thousand comments, with most users sharing their grief.

One user commented:

"Rest In Peace, I wish the most strength for your family."

The Corona Police department is currently investigating the event. The families requested the public for privacy at this time.

