"Apologising because your song flopped?": Social media divided over Lil Nas X's apology about hurting Christian sentiments

Lil Nas X, took to Instagram on January 15 to apologize for hurting Christian sentiments with his new single "J Christ." While addressing the backlash, LNX also revealed that he expected the masses to have picked up on the satire involving the Satan and Jesus references with his career.

"I wanted to not necessarily apologize but I wanted to explain where my head's at and where it's been for the past week. First of all, when I did the artwortk I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot, simply because religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people.

"But I also didn't mean to mock. This wasn't a 'f**k you' you to people. 'F**k you' to Christians. It was not that. It was literally me saying, 'Oh, I'm back like Jesus,' that was the whole thing."

His apology was met with mixed reactions from people on the internet.

The single, after its release, has been slammed for using heavy religious imagery, including cover art of the singer being pulled up on a cross and him dressed up as the devil and Jesus in a bunch of biblical scenarios.

"No one is buying this," say netizens about Lil Nas X's apology

After Lil Nas X posted his apology video on X, netizens had mixed reactions. While some didn't buy his apology and claimed that the controversy is a PR stunt, others thanked the artist for his apology and explanation of the song.

Some users also felt that Lil Nas disrespected Christianity with his new song while others claimed that he's apologizing only because the single allegedly flopped.

He also said that he wasn't the first person to dress up as Jesus and not the first artist, or the first rapper, and won't be the last. He also said that he realizes, that since his "Call me By Your Name" video, anything he does related to religion could be seen as mockery, but that is not the case with "J Christ."

Lil Nas also addressed the controversial promotional video he released last week, where he can be seen downing communion wine and wafers. He went on to explain that he understands that it could be wrongly perceived and that his eating communion is a symbol of Jesus' blood and bones and has nothing to do with communion.

He also apologized for the misconception created through the video.