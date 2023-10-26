Apple TV+ confirms three-part John Lennon murder docu-series narrated by Kiefer Sutherland

Among many historical landmarks, both in the history of Britain and music, John Lennon's murder at the hands of Mark David Chapman remains a crucial cornerstone. The death of the former The Beatles star not only sent a wave around the world of rock music, which lost one of its brightest stars but also through the heart of the entire artistic community.

After several researches, books, and films, now Apple TV+ has unveiled plans for a three-part docuseries closely examining the murder of John Lennon, which took place on December 8, 1980, outside his home in New York. According to Apple TV+'s press release, the series is titled John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial. The press release also stated:

"[It features] exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer,"

It has also been termed the "most thoroughly researched examination" of Lennon's murder so far.

What happened to John Lennon?

John Lennon, the legendary songwriter, singer, and guitarist for The Beatles, also regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time, was shot five times and fatally wounded in the archway of the Dakota, his residence in New York City. The killer was Mark David Chapman, who cited Lennon's rich lifestyle while preaching "no possessions" and the infamous 1966 comment about Jesus as the reasons for killing the musician.

Chapman said he was inspired by the fictional character Holden Caulfield from The Catcher in the Rye. He also admitted to planning the killing for several months. Early in the evening, Chapman met Lennon and took his autograph. Later that night, John was shot outside his home while returning from the recording studio.

This went on to become one of the most widely covered assassinations in history. Chapman pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

The upcoming Apple TV+ docu-series aims to give a better understanding of the events as it was granted extensive access to the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole, and the District Attorney’s Office through Freedom of Information Act requests.

The docu-series will also reportedly delve into Chapman's side of the story in detail through conversations with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, prosecutors, and detectives.

The announcement about the docu-series comes together with the announcement of Now and Then, the last Beatles song set to release on November 2, 2023.