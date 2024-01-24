'Art Attack was on ITV': Netizens react to Huw Merriman naming Neil Buchanan as example of BBC bias in apparent gaffe

Neil Buchanan, the former presenter of Art Attack, found himself at the center of a controversy when a government minister, Huw Merriman, mistakenly accused him of exhibiting anti-Tory bias in a critique of the BBC. Merriman criticized Neil for his reporting on the government's efforts related to Universal Credit.

According to The Mirror, Merriman accused Neil Buchanan stating:

"When I worked at the Department of Work and Pensions doing work on Universal Credit, there was an individual there who would report on it, Neil Buchanan, who I always felt gave one side of the story and not the other side, which was the government side."

Merriman's comments left netizens confused, and they took to X to express themselves.

The transport minister made these comments after facing accusations of pursuing an agenda against the BBC in the midst of a "culture wars" dispute over impartiality reforms. On January 22, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, speaking to Sky News, acknowledged that the BBC has been biased on occasion but faced difficulty providing specific examples.

Huw Merrimen faces ridicule on X after name-dropping Art Attack host amid BBC discussion

Huw Merriman, the Member of Parliament representing Bexhill and Battle in East Sussex became the most recent Conservative politician to face questioning from veteran broadcaster Kay Burley. He, too, was queried about allegations of bias in BBC's news content.

Expressing bewilderment, Huw Merriman criticized the reporting of welfare changes by Neil Buchanan, a kids' TV host known for hosting the renowned art show. The minister also complained about a comedy show he heard in his car, describing it as an anti-Tory "diatribe."

Mr. Merriman faced pressure to provide an example of biased reporting. Initially, he discussed a radio show he did not find amusing before embarking on his critique of Mr. Neil Buchanan.

The interview conducted with Merriman has faced ridicule from users on X.

A few users corrected the Government official, stating that Neil Buchanan used to work as an Art Attack presenter on ITV and that Merriman must have mixed him up with Michael Buchanan. A user also pointed out there is no BBC reporter named Neil Buchanan.

The moment unfolded when Kay Burley challenged him to provide examples of bias against the BBC. Initially, he attempted to cite the popular show The News Quiz:

"For 10 minutes all I heard, and it wasn't satirical, it was just diatribe against Conservatives, not the government. And I did listen to that and think 'for goodness sake, where's the balance in that?' So yes, I'm afraid to say despite the fact I've always been a big supporter of the BBC, that struck me as completely biased."

Responding with evident displeasure, Burley pointed out:

"You understand that the News Quiz is comedy and nothing to do with actual news?"

Despite this clarification, Merriman stated:

"I love it when politicians get lampooned. But that was the whole point. There wasn't actually anything in that particular regard, which struck me as being sort of amusing. "

The comments from the Tory MP follow the UK Government's release of its mid-term review of the BBC on Monday. In this review, the government pledged to expand Ofcom's regulatory authority to encompass the BBC's online content on platforms like YouTube.