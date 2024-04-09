Singer Calvin Harris' wife and journalist, Vick Hope, seemingly admitted to being a Taylor Swift fan. Hope revealed on her show, Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie, that she occasionally listens to her husband’s ex’s (Taylor) music. On April 8, 2024, the TV presenter added that she does it when Harris is not around:

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift. That’s just when I get my little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done.”

Vick and Harris tied the knot in September 2023, seven years after the latter’s breakup with Swift.

For the unversed, Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift made their relationship official via an Instagram post in April 2015. They made numerous public appearances together and also attended the Billboard Music Awards as a couple in 2015. After 15 months of dating, the couple called it quits in 2016, with Harris publicly criticizing Swift on X.

Who is Vick Hope? Details revealed as Calvin Harris’ wife seemingly shares love for Taylor Swift’s music

Vick Hope is from the Tyne Valley, United Kingdom. She studied modern languages at the University of Cambridge before becoming a journalist. Not only is she a television presenter, but she is also a polyglot who can speak French, Spanish, English, and Portuguese.

Vick Hope entered the entertainment industry at the young age of 19. She was hired as a journalist at The Argentina Independent. She currently works for BBC Radio 1. Prior to the same, she was employed at Capital FM, Sky One, 4Music, and ITV2, among others.

Adding to her impressive resume, Hope is also an author. She released her debut children’s novel, Listen Up: Rule the Airwaves, Rule the School, in 2019. She also wrote Shout Out: Use Your Voice, Save the Day.

Vick Hope revealed in an exclusive interview with You Magazine that Calvin Harris originally asked her out in 2007, but she rejected the same. The couple went on to tie the knot years later.

Speaking about keeping their relationship away from the limelight, Hope told Hello! Magazine in October 2022 that she was "overwhelmed" by the fan interest and would continue to keep her "private life private." She went on to add that their relationship was "just for" them.

Calvin Harris regrets tweeting about Taylor Swift in 2016

Following his spilt from Taylor Swift in 2026, Calvin Harris took to X to address the media’s claims of Swift allegedly writing the DJ’s hit track, This Is What You Came For. Harris wrote on X:

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.”

He went on to add to the series of deleted tweets that he would not be buried like Katy Perry, hinting at Taylor and Katy's rumored fued over Bad Blood song.

A year later, Harris revealed in an interview with GQ that he regretted his actions. He stated that he felt like his talent of being a musician was “belittled." He also claimed that he was not "good at being a celebrity," subsequently leading to him "succumbing to pressure."

Talking about why his relationship with the Invisible Strings singer ended, Harris claimed that their union was in a “wrong situation,” which “clearly wasn’t right.”