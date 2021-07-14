Who is Ashley Monroe? All about the country singer as fans extend support, post rare blood cancer diagnosis 

Ashley Monroe, country singer best known for being one third of trio Pistol Annies, recently disclosed her diagnosis of a rare form of blood cancer. In an extensive post on her Instagram page, Monroe explained her recent diagnosis and her announcement of starting chemotherapy on July 13th.

"So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is very live with-able."

Ashley Monroe shared a photo of flowers she received from music producer Gena Johnson. Monroe also shared photos of her family and children in the post.

Ashley Monroe is best associated with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley as the country trio Pistol Annies. The Pistol Annies formed in 2011 and lasted until 2013. After a hiatus, they reformed in 2017 and continue to be active to this day. Ashley Monroe was also previously associated with Blake Shelton and Jack White's Third Man House Band.

Ashley Monroe released her fifth solo album Rosegold, in early April.

Fans show support for Ashley Monroe

Ashley Monroe also shared an emotional post to Twitter as well and was met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans.

Netizens commented under Ashley Monroe's Twitter post. One user commented, "A phrase I try to live by...Gratitude > attitude." Another user stated, "forever in our thoughts/ forever in our prayers/ what ever we can do to help/ because, we your fans always care."

Sending you all my love - your music has helped me so much through my own illness this year - thank you so much for the music, for the words, your beautiful voice...I wish you all the very very best Ashley. xxxx — Lady Lloyd (@DJLadyLloyd) July 13, 2021

A phrase I try to live by... Gratitude > attitude. Works well to this day. I came to Nashville 11 years ago homeless, unemployed, and as it turns out, suffering from major depressive disorder and PTSD. Up until then, I just thought my life really sucked (yes, I did consider... — Trigger183 (@Trigger1832) July 13, 2021

We love you! You’ve got this! You’re a fierce badass. All my thoughts and prayers ❤️🙏🏻💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/7KTLHiVMIj — 𝙻𝚎𝚒𝚐𝚑 𝙰𝚗𝚗 𝙵𝚛𝚎𝚎𝚖𝚊𝚗 🌈🎶 (@lafreeman709) July 13, 2021

Sending healing thoughts & many prayers your way, Ashley. I am very sorry to hear this. All the very best as you go through treatment & that you will recover fully. 🙏❤️🎼🎻🪕🎸🎹❤️🙏 — Jeanene Fortin (@rozemaven20) July 14, 2021

I’ll gladly say a prayer with your name on it. Thanks for sharing what is understandably a sensitive part of your life. Here’s to hoping you’re on to something good! — Matt Kothe (@mdkothe) July 13, 2021

Not just because you're hippie Annie with the voice of an angel, but most importantly because you're mama to Dalton, I have ALL the faith you'll come out stronger on the other side. 🙏💕🙏 — 🌻Miko🌻 (@JypsyAnnie) July 14, 2021

Wishing you all the love and prayers possible, currently going through chemotherapy myself so I know the importance of strength, positivity and a strong support. You got this!

Love ❤ — MARKY (@GOMDT1981) July 13, 2021

sending best wishes for your upcoming treatment Ashley xxx — Katharine River (@RiverCavy) July 14, 2021

Ashley Monroe's chemotherapy announcement received over eight thousand likes on Instagram at the time of the article. The post has also received over a thousand replies, with many of them sending thoughts and prayers to the country singer. Most notably, Gordan Beckham, infielder for the Syracuse Mets, commented:

"We got your back Ash, you're going to win...prayers up, he's got you...trust that!"

Country singer, Lainey WIlson, also commented:

"What an inspiration."

Ashley Monroe has made no further comment on her diagnosis or the support she has received.

