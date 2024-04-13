ATEEZ's Coachella debut: Group performs tracks including Crazy Form, WONDERLAND, Say My Name, and more

On Friday, April 12, K-pop boy group ATEEZ took the stage at Coachella 2024 and wowed fans with their performance. Known for their vocal prowess and performing skills, ATEEZ put on a thrilling show for the audience at the Sahara Tent stage from 10:45 pm to 11:35 pm PT.

They showcased their talents through some of their popular hits including WONDERLAND and began by creating an exciting environment with their 2019 song Say My Name. Their performance made them the first-ever K-Pop boy group to take the stage at the iconic music festival.

ATEEZ makes their debut performance at 2024 Coachella and becomes the first K-pop boy group to perform at the event

ATEEZ left a huge impression on the audience at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first K-pop boy group to reach this milestone. They performed tracks including Crazy Form and ARRIBA from their latest album THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, which ranked at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on December 16, 2023. They also sang Hala Hala, Guerrilla (Flag Ver.), Rocky, The Real, and DJANGO.

While fans were in awe of all the members of the group, the youngest member, Jungho stood out with his live vocals, hitting the iconic high note while performing the song WONDERLAND Symphony No. 9 version.

According to Billboard, ATEEZ leader Hongjoong recalled his pre-debut days and his first to Los Angeles during the group's performance. He described his experience of performing at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, saying:

"I think the first time we came to LA was about six years ago. We were practicing like crazy in a tiny little studio to get a chance to debut. They say dream big, but I don’t think I ever imagined being here at Coachella. Dreams really do come true!"

The group performed alongside artists like Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Chlöe, and Justice, while, Lana Del Ray headlined the event with Billie Eilish as her guest performer.

ATEEZ's hints at possible future performance this summer at 2024 Coachella

Following their performance, the idols interacted with the audience, and Jungho hinted at a possible future performance that might take place this summer.

“We don't want tonight to end. If only it could last forever. But, I guess, we can pick back up for another show another time… maybe… this Summer? I will tell you about it later," he said.

Besides this, speculations about the group's comeback have also been the talk of the town online due to a flying banner. Before ATEEZ's performance, a plane with the message "Back to A" flew over the audience at Coachella. The text was accompanied by a picture of all eight members of ATEEZ including Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.

Leader Hongjong also mentioned the plane and the banner in their latest YouTube live session.

However, it is important to note that the group's agency KQ Entertainment has not yet confirmed a comeback or a possible performance as of this writing.

On Saturday, April 19, 2024, the octet is scheduled to perform again at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Details regarding the performance timings and the location are yet to be confirmed.

The 4th Generation boy group is also scheduled to perform at the upcoming 2024 Summer Sonic Festival. They will take the stage on Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18, 2024.