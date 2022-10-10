ATEEZ Wooyoung's 'biting' sign stirs up VATA’s New Thing plagiarism talks online again

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung is one of the most casual and daring members of the group, so it did not come as a surprise when he seemed to call out a plagiarism talk indirectly.

At KCON Saudi Arabia on October 6, 2022, the 22-year-old chose to perform the group’s 2019 hit Say My Name in his freestyle segment for The Real. Before starting the dance, he made a “biting” gesture and proceeded to showcase the signature dance from Say My Name.

dee @azfxon that move he did at the beginning, dancers use it to indicate its copied/stolen. 5000 used it in smf during one of the battles. wooyoung doing this move and then doing the driving dance. they know that move he did at the beginning, dancers use it to indicate its copied/stolen. 5000 used it in smf during one of the battles. wooyoung doing this move and then doing the driving dance. they know 😭 https://t.co/GX1uFaL5qO

The “biting” hand sign stands for calling out a dancer for copying or stealing another dancer’s moves. For decades, this gesture has been used in hip-hop culture and dance scenes, and is considered disrespectful within the community.

Street Man Fighter and We Dem Boyz’ leader VATA were swept up in a plagiarism copy regarding the very move that was representative of ATEEZ. VATA created choreography for Zico’s New Thing and incorporated the "driving dance" move, which was similar to ATEEZ’s Say My Name signature dance.

"Driving Dance Challenge," "Say My Name ATEEZ" takes over Twitter after Wooyoung seemingly calls out WDBZ’s VATA

anna JONGTOBER 💐🎂 @teezysannie



#SayMyName_ATEEZ #Driving_Dance_Challenge #ATEEZ #에이티즈 #정우영사랑해챌린지



https://t.co/OhNghJdfTL Ry @hwyunseongist



say my name and new thing "driving move" is just a basic groove from hiphop. one move cannot automatically be considered as "bite" bc if that so, then all dancers/choreographers are doing bite.say my name and new thing "driving move" is just a basic groove from hiphop. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… one move cannot automatically be considered as "bite" bc if that so, then all dancers/choreographers are doing bite.say my name and new thing "driving move" is just a basic groove from hiphop. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YMimOprNGh No but when it's step by step the same and the choreographer saying it was his own idea, there is a problem. All we asking is giving credit to the one who made ithttps://t.co/OhNghJdfTL twitter.com/hwyunseongist/… No but when it's step by step the same and the choreographer saying it was his own idea, there is a problem. All we asking is giving credit to the one who made it#SayMyName_ATEEZ #Driving_Dance_Challenge #ATEEZ #에이티즈 #정우영사랑해챌린지https://t.co/OhNghJdfTL twitter.com/hwyunseongist/…

A gesture from ATEEZ’s Wooyoung brought back the spotlight on the plagiarism controversy that arose surrounding We Dem Boyz’ VATA. Watching the latter's New Thing (aka Ssaebbing) challenge go wild on social media was upsetting for millions of ATINYs, who had called out the dancer for copying ATEEZ’s Say My Name move.

Despite weeks of chatter online, there was no official statement from We Dem Boyz, Street Man Fighter, ATEEZ, or the original choreographers, Anze Skrube and Josh Smith. However, fans believe Wooyoung has indirectly hinted at their stance on their signature move being copied.

His performance clip went viral after an ATINY posted a screenshot from a K-netizen who asked why ATEEZ performed the New Thing challenge in their KCON Saudi Arabia performance. Global ATINYs quickly clarified that the move belonged to the Guerrilla group and the choreographers.

ᴳᵉᵘʳⁱᵐ ⩜⃝ ☀️🐰🏴‍☠️ @sanwooaras 🏻

Let me introduce naa, he's anze, choreographer say my name and absolutely he's made a driving dance for Ateez songs Say my name Let me introduce naa, he's anze, choreographer say my name and absolutely he's made a driving dance for Ateez songs Say my name🙏🏻https://t.co/d8QAK18dzl

Fans took it upon themselves to take over the New Thing challenge and shed light on the Say My Name move, calling it the "driving dance" challenge. They posted past clips that showed the group practicing the dance movements, choreographers helping them out, behind-the-scenes making, and practice vlogs.

ecks ˙ᵕ˙ jjongie month 💙 @lattejjong



anyways to those that didn't know—the driving move in THAT smf new things challenge wasn't made by vata, it was created FOR ATEEZ by the choreographer ANZE SKRUBE and his team to use in their TT Say My Name released in 2019 anyways to those that didn't know—the driving move in THAT smf new things challenge wasn't made by vata, it was created FOR ATEEZ by the choreographer ANZE SKRUBE and his team to use in their TT Say My Name released in 2019 💙https://t.co/tbeLBZjie2

haya @horizonwoo The biting sign that woo did means the opponent has copied or plagiarised someone else’s choreo The biting sign that woo did means the opponent has copied or plagiarised someone else’s choreo https://t.co/tdvzrNVCp0

⚓︎ taesu⁷ 🏴‍☠️ ATEEZ MOVEMENT @Taesu_love For the people who are going to say “ it’s not that serious” , it is serious actually . Say my name was ateez first comeback , no they didn’t have anything handled to them . The choreographer and ateez worked so hard just to get the little attention that they got back then For the people who are going to say “ it’s not that serious” , it is serious actually . Say my name was ateez first comeback , no they didn’t have anything handled to them . The choreographer and ateez worked so hard just to get the little attention that they got back then

em ⩜⃝🥀 @H0NEYUNH0



#driving_dance_challenge #SayMyName_ATEEZ #ATEEZ

#에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial

remember when ateez said they’d have a re-comeback with say my name bc it represents their style as a group & that the driving-dance challenge would go viral all over again bc same remember when ateez said they’d have a re-comeback with say my name bc it represents their style as a group & that the driving-dance challenge would go viral all over again bc same#driving_dance_challenge #SayMyName_ATEEZ #ATEEZ #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficialhttps://t.co/AYK3Q3T2wI

d-2 jjong day! @park_seong_hwa

logbook #19: here's anze teaching this is when ateez logbooks become handy...logbook #19: here's anze teaching @ATEEZofficial his driving dance choreo for say my name... this is when ateez logbooks become handy...logbook #19: here's anze teaching @ATEEZofficial his driving dance choreo for say my name... 🔥 https://t.co/cgmygvOmSn

윤호부인 @jeongyunhogizer Op talking about atz doing the challenge at the DaeCon.

1) every comment is telling them that it’s Say My Name choreo

2) a comment calling Wooyoung a legend for the bite sign

3) a comment said that the foreign fans knew it was Atz’s step as soon as they saw the challenge Op talking about atz doing the challenge at the DaeCon.1) every comment is telling them that it’s Say My Name choreo 2) a comment calling Wooyoung a legend for the bite sign 3) a comment said that the foreign fans knew it was Atz’s step as soon as they saw the challenge https://t.co/zlMn4BkXdX

Meanwhile, some fans mentioned that none of the KQ Entertainment artists have yet to participate in the New Thing challenge. Instead, they have covered Yoon Mi-rae and BIBI’s LAW, produced by Czaer.

va @vasilissaadair a pann about seonghwa and wooyoung doing biting sign is trending with 200 upvotes and these are hilarious



- "its my first time seeing an idol attacking like this ㅋㅋㅋㅋ mustve piled up inside a lot"

- "ㅋㅋㅋ" (+ wooyoung saying he prefers LAW and not gonna do saebbing) a pann about seonghwa and wooyoung doing biting sign is trending with 200 upvotes and these are hilarious- "its my first time seeing an idol attacking like this ㅋㅋㅋㅋ mustve piled up inside a lot"- "ㅋㅋㅋ" (+ wooyoung saying he prefers LAW and not gonna do saebbing) https://t.co/IqTla4goU1

There has yet to be an official statement from any side about the plagiarism controversy. Despite the companies staying silent on the matter, ATINYs have made it their mission to continue talking about it and shedding light on the issue.

In other news, the Deja Vu group is scheduled to perform at KCON Japan 2022 Day 2 on October 15, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes