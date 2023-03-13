Babylon fans disappointed as Margot Robbie's film loses Best Original Score award at Oscars 2023

One of the most widely talked-about movies of the year, Babylon, failed to win any awards at the Oscars 2023, and it is currently one of the biggest talking points on Twitter.

The Margot Robbie-starrer was nominated for three categories at the 95th Academy Awards - Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

Many fans on Twitter mentioned that the film deserved to win an Oscar for Best Original Score. One evidently disappointed user said that the film was ''robbed from Best (Original) Score and Best Production Design.''

Dallas Winberg @DallasWinberg Babylon robbed from Best Score and Best Production Design. Babylon robbed from Best Score and Best Production Design.

Babylon fans unhappy with Damien Chazelle's film not winning any awards at Oscars 2023

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Babylon not winning any awards at the Oscars 2023. Some mentioned that the film deserved to win at least one award, with a few saying it was ''snubbed'' for Best Original Score.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Renatha💋 @Tomvol6 The Oscar’s did not want to give Babylon any crumbs, it deserved best score & production design 🤷‍♀️ The Oscar’s did not want to give Babylon any crumbs, it deserved best score & production design 🤷‍♀️

Michael Kennedy @KnightOfCups4 Babylon barely getting nominated and then winning nothing actually makes it even better. ironic as well Babylon barely getting nominated and then winning nothing actually makes it even better. ironic as well

soapy @youmehistoryhuh okay so it's literally 5am here i need to go to sleep but this was a deeply satisfying oscars ceremony. aside from jamie lee curtis' win and all quiet winning over babylon for score, i am so so so happy. love my eeaao family okay so it's literally 5am here i need to go to sleep but this was a deeply satisfying oscars ceremony. aside from jamie lee curtis' win and all quiet winning over babylon for score, i am so so so happy. love my eeaao family ❤️

Luke Thorne #UnitedByMusic 🎶 @LukeThorne94



On the other hand, it’s disappointing that Banshees, Tár, The Fabelmans, Babylon and Elvis get multiple nominations and end up with nothing ☹️

#SkyCinemaOscars I’m also thrilled that Top Gun: Maverick won the sound category, ditto with Avatar: The Way of Water’s visual effects.On the other hand, it’s disappointing that Banshees, Tár, The Fabelmans, Babylon and Elvis get multiple nominations and end up with nothing ☹️ I’m also thrilled that Top Gun: Maverick won the sound category, ditto with Avatar: The Way of Water’s visual effects.On the other hand, it’s disappointing that Banshees, Tár, The Fabelmans, Babylon and Elvis get multiple nominations and end up with nothing ☹️#SkyCinemaOscars

bubulina @filmstyls banshees robbed. babylon robbed. tar robbed. banshees robbed. babylon robbed. tar robbed.

The award for the Best Original Score was won by All Quiet on the Western Front. The score was composed by prominent German composer Volker Bertelmann. Other nominees for the award included The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Babylon was also nominated for Best Production Design and Costume Design. All Quiet on the Western Front won the Oscar for Best Production Design while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the award for Best Costume Design.

What is Babylon about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Babylon tells the story of a young and passionate woman who dreams of becoming a movie star during the late 1920s in Hollywood. The film also focuses on a number of different characters as they witness the industry's tumultuous transition from silent cinema to talkies.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel:

''From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.''

The film received highly polarizing reviews from fans and critics, with many praising the film's visual aesthetics, production design, and performances by the cast, but criticizing its plot and overall approach to the story. It was also a commercial failure.

The movie stars Margot Robbie in one of the major roles, along with Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, and Jean Smart, among numerous others, playing significant supporting roles. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle, who's best known for films like La La Land and Whiplash.

