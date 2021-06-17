Ban OnlyJayus From TikTok: Social media star goes viral after petition to ban them garners more than 100,000 signatures 

OnlyJayus, real name Isabella Avila, has garnered a lot of negative attention on social media for the recent uncoverings of their past. The 22-year-old content creator is best known for their psychological facts on TikTok. Avila was forced to apologize in February for text messages in which they used racial slurs.

While they promised to collaborate with creators of color in their apology, OnlyJayus allegedly did not hold true. There is now a petition on change.org that has garnered over 100 thousand signatures after just a couple of days.

The petition titled 'Ban OnlyJayus from TikTok' states that Avila "needs to be banned from TikTok. They have been caught and called out multiple times for mistreating disabled creators and creators of color."

The description of the petition further states that OnlyJayus has "been outed for ignoring emails and messages from content creators of color to do collaborations with them to help rectify the situation.

Their problematic issues have also branched out to them making a joke about robbing disabled people and hosting rigged giveaways." In the description, it is also mentioned that OnlyJayus's original apology was allegedly written by a ghostwriter.

OnlyJayus responded on Twitter, mocking the petition.

So someone started a petition to get me off tik tok 💀 I’m soooooo scared



But Fr tho this shit is funny. Good luck getting more than 13.5M signatures ig — onlyjayus (@notjayus) June 16, 2021

OnlyJayus's content on TikTok

In the tweet above, OnlyJayus commented "good luck getting more than 13.5M signatures." OnlyJayus has 13.5 million followers on TikTok. They also host prominent followings on Instagram and YouTube.

While that is true, many users have responded to Avila's tweet with links to the petition. It is unclear whether the support for the petition will be sufficient to remove the content creator.

Here's a psychology fact: people have noticed when you're in the spotlight you generally ignore the situation but when something can genuinely affect you, you'll make videos on your alt account or tweet about it. Also the petition has reached 75k in less than 48hrs. — Dylan Holmes (@ExpandAstronaut) June 17, 2021

Most of OnlyJayus's following seem to be happy with the content they post. In a TikTok post on May 22nd, however, OnlyJayus mentioned "illegal life advice" as the title suggested.

"If a service dog ever approaches you but they're alone, that means that their owner's in trouble and they probably can't move," OnlyJayus says. "So you should follow them because you'll get a free wallet."

Following that video, many creators criticized Avila's "joke," stating that whether it's a joke or not, "the people who will be most affected by somebody taking it seriously are probably going to be black or brown disabled people."

OnlyJayus has responded in comments on critical videos, referencing the original caption of their video, in which they call the statements within it a "joke."

