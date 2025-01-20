On Sunday, January 19, Melania Trump took to social media to announce that she has launched her own meme coin, $MELANIA. This comes after her husband, Donald Trump, launched his own cryptocurrency. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the latest announcement with hilarious memes.

Melania Trump took to X to announce:

“The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.”

As per the Melania Meme website, the crypto token has been described as “fungible crypto assets created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.”

As per Live Mint, Melania Trump’s cryptocoin traded for $0.1702 each at 8:30 pm (EST) on January 19. The website also reported that president-elect Donald Trump’s token fell to $41 before rising again, following the release of Melania’s cryptocurrency.

Netizens have since taken to social media to share their hilarious reactions to the Melanie Meme, with one netizen saying:

Several other hysterical reactions read:

“It’s so cringe, but I’m in,” an X user said.

“Make crime great again,” another platform meme read.

“Vance or Barron next,” another internet user said.

Donald Trump has been an avid supporter of cryptocurrency. As per Live Mint, the Republican stated that “Bitcoin has shattered one record after another.” Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Gensler was right all along,” an X user said.

“The scammiest first family ever,” an internet user said.

“The crypto crime syndicate,” a netizen said.

The Melania Trump meme coin was launched online just as Donald Trump was about to start his rally in Washington to celebrate his inauguration. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“Next will be the Donald Jr coin,” an X user said.

“Families that grift together stay together,” another platform user said.

How to buy the Melania Trump meme coin? Details revealed

It is essential for one to create a cryptocurrency wallet that supports the Solana blockchain before buying the Melania coin. To do so, one can access Phantom and Solflare, which will allow those interested to store the crypto tokens carefully.

One can then visit the $MELANIA website, melaniameme.com, through which people can connect their wallet through the “Connect Wallet” option. Netizens must then link their Solana-compatible wallets to the same.

To purchase the token, netizens can use credit cards or cryptocurrency. As per The Economic Times, one can also purchase the $MELANIA coin through other “crypto exchanges.”

According to the BBC, bitcoin jumped to a record high with trading standing at $140,000, following Donald Trump’s presidential win.

Meanwhile, the incoming crypto and artificial intelligence tsar, David Sacks, held a crypto ball in Washington, D.C.

Prior to Donald Trump praising cryptocurrency, he expressed disdain for the same by calling it a “scam.” However, as per the BBC, he went on to become the first presidential candidate ever to accept digital assets as donations.

As per The Hill, donors could donate to his campaign through its joint fundraising committees with any kind of cryptocurrency that was accepted through the Coinbase Commerce product.

Many now await to see how Melania Trump’s coin will perform.

