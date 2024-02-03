Beetlejuice 2 unveils its ingenious title and debut poster 

The first poster for Beetlejuice 2 has been revealed by Warner Bros., and it has created quite a buzz among the masses.

Alec Baldwin, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Geena Davis, and Jeffrey Jones starred in the original 1988 movie, which is now considered a classic in the world of cinema.

Besides doing remarkably well at the box office, the Tim Burton movie also did well with the critics.

For years, fans of the movie have been desperately asking for a sequel. However, it was only in 2022 that concrete plans for a Beetlejuice sequel were put into effect.

The filming for Beetlejuice 2 was supposed to begin in 2022, which later got delayed to May 2023. It suffered another setback when it got delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

However, the makers were able to resume shooting immediately after.

Parts of the movie were then filmed in Melrose and Vermont. Filming finally came to an end on November 30, 2023.

Now Warner Bros. has revealed the first poster for the movie with an innovative title. The upcoming movie is titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and has some old actors, as well as a few new ones, joining the bandwagon.

Has the poster for Beetlejuice 2 been released yet?

Warner Bros. released the first poster for Beetlejuice 2 on February 1, 2024. The image was uploaded on the upcoming movie's official Instagram page. The post read:

"Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice - Only in theaters September 6"

The poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice pays homage to a particular scene featuring Michael Keaton at the very end of the 1988 movie.

Keaton, who played Betelgeuse or Beetlejuice in the film's previous installment was seen holding a piece of paper comprising a complex number after stepping into the afterlife toward the end of the movie.

The poster for the movie also features two hands holding a piece of paper, similar to the one held by Keaton previously. On it are the dates of the movie's release, which is September 6, 2024.

What can you expect from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Not much is known about the plot of Beetlejuice 2 which has now been renamed as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. However, Seth Grahame-Smith, whose story the upcoming movie is based on has shed some light on what the audiences could expect.

Previously, in an interview with Collider, he had said:

"I don't wanna be the guy that destroys the legacy and the memory of the first film; I would rather die. I would rather just not make it. I'd rather just throw the whole thing away than make something that pays no respect and doesn't live up even close to the legacy of the first film.

"The story would be set in a real-time frame from 1988. This will be a true 26 or 27 years later sequel. What's great is that, for Beetlejuice, time means nothing in the afterlife, but the world outside is a different story."

Besides Michael Keaton starring in the titular role, Beetlejuice 2 will also star Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Burn Gorman, and Arthur Conti.

The movie was directed by Tim Burton.