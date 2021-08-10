Who is Benito Skinner aka Benny Drama? TikTok star steals the show as a "Gen-Z intern" in fun White House video 

Benito Skinner, best known on social media as Benny Drama, started his career with sketch comedy and impressions after moving to California.

Born and raised in Boise, Idaho, 27-year-old Benny Drama is a self-proclaimed writer, actor, and digital creator. His reach includes over one million followers on Instagram and 880k followers on TikTok.

In a recent post on TikTok, Benny dressed as his popular character Kooper, the White House intern, to promote vaccination against COVID-19. Kooper portrays an unusual intern, unprofessional, dancing and posing while slacking on his job and talking on the phone.

In the video, also shared on Instagram and Twitter, "Kooper" is depicted in a wing of the White House with Press Secretary Jen Psaki as his supervisor. "Kooper," dressed in a suit-and-shorts combo with long acrylic nails, also asked POTUS if singer Oliva Rodrigo was in, who previously visited the White House to promote vaccinations in mid-July 2021.

The video has gained over two million views on Tiktok, along with 770k views on Instagram and 13k views on Twitter. The video has gained overwhelming praise from Benny Drama's fans and criticism from people like Donald Trump Jr.

"Kooper the Gen Z intern wants shots in arms. Head to vaccines.org for more information! Let's keep ourselves, families, and communities safe. We did it, Joe...And thank you to Jen Psaki for being the best girlboss in the world."

Benny Drama's online presence

Benny Drama has carved a niche for himself on Instagram with various sketch comedy videos featuring elaborate costumes and green screen sets. His other original character is Jenni, the nosy barista and hair stylist, in which he sports a hot pink bob wig and orange eyeshadow.

Benny is best known on Instagram for his comedic sketches impersonating various celebrities including the Kardashians and Shawn Mendes. Benny also personifies the astrological signs, portraying basic traits for each one for different situations in videos.

He has also created parodies for movies and television.

Benny Drama has recently been sponsored by Mac Cosmetics for his makeup prowess. He hosts a podcast with fellow influencer Mary Beth Barone, "Obsessed," which releases new episodes every Monday on Spotify.

