“Best news!”: Fans rejoice as Tyra Banks confirms leaving Dancing With The Stars

Host Tyra Banks is saying goodbye to Dancing With The Stars after being the host for the past three seasons.

Tyra Banks replaced former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With The Stars as a host after season 29, which aired in 2020. Three seasons later, she is ready to stand aside as the host of the well-liked reality television dance competition series so that she can focus on her business.

According to TMZ, the Dancing With The Stars host revealed that she wanted to put more of her focus on her business and on producing more TV.

clipper @4birddog Best news!!!! Tyra Banks is "leaving" #DWTS Thank God. Worst host with the absolute worst outfits on TV. DWTS listened to their fans. FIRE Tryra. They did Best news!!!! Tyra Banks is "leaving" #DWTS Thank God. Worst host with the absolute worst outfits on TV. DWTS listened to their fans. FIRE Tryra. They did

Tyra received criticism from viewers on the season 31 premiere for mispronouncing the contestant's name and blaming the production for misreading the scoreboard.

After hearing the news of Tyra's departure from Dancing With The Stars, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans are glad that Tyra Banks is stepping down as the host of Dancing With The Stars

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that it was the best news and rejoiced at the host's departure. She was a terrible host, according to some fans, who were relieved that she was departing. Other viewers also mentioned that they would start watching the show again now that Tyra Banks is leaving.

clipper @4birddog Best news!!!! Tyra Banks is "leaving" #DWTS Thank God. Worst host with the absolute worst outfits on TV. DWTS listened to their fans. FIRE Tryra. They did Best news!!!! Tyra Banks is "leaving" #DWTS Thank God. Worst host with the absolute worst outfits on TV. DWTS listened to their fans. FIRE Tryra. They did

Terri 🇨🇦 @entranced01



Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing with the Stars!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



#DWTS I just read the best news I’ve read in a long time……..Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing with the Stars!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I just read the best news I’ve read in a long time……..Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing with the Stars!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #DWTS https://t.co/vT9OiMGgoH

Terri 🇨🇦 @entranced01



Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing with the Stars!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



#DWTS I just read the best news I’ve read in a long time……..Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing with the Stars!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I just read the best news I’ve read in a long time……..Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing with the Stars!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #DWTS https://t.co/vT9OiMGgoH

Jo-Jo @JoJo1135 @KristynBurtt #dwts.

It took long enough for that to sink it, yet she's using the excuse she want to focus on other things. Right.🙄 @TMZ Tyra Banks finally got the hint that viewers don't want her hosting @officialdwts It took long enough for that to sink it, yet she's using the excuse she want to focus on other things. Right.🙄 @KristynBurtt @TMZ Tyra Banks finally got the hint that viewers don't want her hosting @officialdwts #dwts.It took long enough for that to sink it, yet she's using the excuse she want to focus on other things. Right.🙄

Mary Kate @MaryKateA10 #DWTS fans finding out Tyra Banks is finally leaving the show #DWTS fans finding out Tyra Banks is finally leaving the show https://t.co/OOlk1Ni532

#teamluxx @whatsafastgame



Praise the Lord because she was a horrible host. Tyra Banks is leaving her job as host of #dwts Praise the Lord because she was a horrible host. Tyra Banks is leaving her job as host of #dwts.Praise the Lord because she was a horrible host. https://t.co/v6Q6W1BG5R

Here's what Tyra Banks had to say about her departure from the famed reality Tv dance competition series

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Tyra revealed that she was leaving because she wanted to put more of her focus on her business and entrepreneurship.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. ... from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

When asked for clarity if she was indeed leaving, Tyra said:

"Don't you think it's time? Yeah, I think it's time. I'm an entrepreneur at heart. ... I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV. ... But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

Apart from being a host on the show, Tyra also serves as one of the executive producers on Dancing With The Stars, which airs only on Disney+. Apart from her interview with TMZ, there has been no other direct or official confirmation from Tyra or her representatives.

Tyra recently launched her ice cream brand, called SMiZE & Dream. She is also known for her appearances on America's Top Model and a brief stint as the host of America's Got Talent.

Poll : 0 votes