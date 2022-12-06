“Best show ever created”: Fans praise Blake Shelton’s new show Barmageddon after season premiere 

USA Network's Barmageddon recently premiered and the reality TV game show produced by Blake Shelton is already receiving great reviews from fans who watched the pilot episode on Monday night, December 5, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT.

Barmageddon is a brand new show that is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Shelton is the executive producer of the show and alongside him is The Voice host and his co-star Carson Daly.

The entire game show, which takes place in Blake's bar Red Ole, features a whole slew of famous celebrities who team up and battle it out against each other in classic bar games, but with epic twists that will leave viewers in a fit of laughter.

Episode one of Barmageddon featured Blake Shelton himself, playing against singer Kane Brown. Upon witnessing the premiere episode, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Tessa Casey @TessaC819 @BellaTwins #Barmageddon @USA_Network This has to be the best show ever created, thank you for giving us a great quality game show with such a charismatic cast. @blakeshelton @USA_Network This has to be the best show ever created, thank you for giving us a great quality game show with such a charismatic cast. @blakeshelton @BellaTwins #Barmageddon

"That was 60 minutes of fun": Fans express that they loved Barmageddon episode 1

Titled Blake Shelton vs Kane Brown, the synopsis for episode 1 read as:

"Country superstars Blake Shelton and Kane Brown realise that everybody "Sharts."

A catch in the series is that each celebrity is paired with a "civilian" who has undergone a social media fail that went viral. The winner of the episode gets a prize while the loser leaves empty handed with a walk of shame.

In episode one, although Blake was off to a good start by winning each round, towards the end, Kane Brown and his teammate caught up and walked away with the victory.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they had fun watching episode one of Barmageddon. Many also added that they couldn't wait for the next episode to air. Fans also complimented host Nikki Bella.

Kate🇵🇭💓💋GXveBS🍑 @forgwenandblake @blakeshelton !



That was 60 minutes of fun, laughter and music… and cuteness from you



is the kind of happy entertainment we all need now! Congrats on #Barmageddon That was 60 minutes of fun, laughter and music… and cuteness from you @BarmageddonUSA is the kind of happy entertainment we all need now! Congrats on #Barmageddon , @blakeshelton ! That was 60 minutes of fun, laughter and music… and cuteness from you @BarmageddonUSA is the kind of happy entertainment we all need now! https://t.co/ZxJzh5cZW0

Marvin Blue III @IIIMarvin WOW!!!!! @USA_Network What A Great Debut Episode Of #Barmageddon I Had A Blast Watching And Live Tweeting All Night!!!! I Gotta Say I Love Nikki @BellaTwins As The Host She Looked So GORGEOUS Tonight!!! Can't Wait For Next Monday Night!!! This Show Is AWWWWESOME!!! Night Y'all!! WOW!!!!! @USA_Network What A Great Debut Episode Of #Barmageddon I Had A Blast Watching And Live Tweeting All Night!!!! I Gotta Say I Love Nikki @BellaTwins As The Host She Looked So GORGEOUS Tonight!!! Can't Wait For Next Monday Night!!! This Show Is AWWWWESOME!!! Night Y'all!! https://t.co/OSGMs3KIHi

Tessa Casey @TessaC819 @BellaTwins #Barmageddon @USA_Network This has to be the best show ever created, thank you for giving us a great quality game show with such a charismatic cast. @blakeshelton @USA_Network This has to be the best show ever created, thank you for giving us a great quality game show with such a charismatic cast. @blakeshelton @BellaTwins #Barmageddon

🔥𝕸𝖆𝖞𝖘𝖎𝖓⛧𝕷𝖆𝖞𝖓𝖊🔥 @MaysinLayne



Thanks

Ill be watching every week!

Out of all these competition shows I gotta say #Barmageddon was fantastic!Thanks @BellaTwins Nikki for making it awesome!Ill be watching every week! Out of all these competition shows I gotta say #Barmageddon was fantastic!♥️Thanks @BellaTwins Nikki for making it awesome!Ill be watching every week!♥️

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Barmageddon

This week's episode featured Blake Shelton going up against Kane Brown. Joining Blake's team was Chisa, a singer/songwriter who went viral after she tried to do a handstand on a log and fell into a stream. Joining Kane Brown was Stefanno, who went viral after he was shackled up by a catfish while he went fishing.

The games each team battled out against were classic bar games but with an epic twist. Instead of beer pong, they had huge cups. The teams had to throw balls into the cups from the balcony. In the next round the contestants had to hit ping pong balls into buckets using a paddle. They also had a game of air cannon cornhole, which is exactly what the name describes.

USA Network @USA_Network See you next week for another And thank you wherever you're watching!See you next week for another #Barmageddon with all new celebs and games! 🤩 And thank you wherever you're watching! 🍻 See you next week for another #Barmageddon with all new celebs and games! 🤩 https://t.co/ICPZxkupbM

In another round, the teams had to draw on a vertical pool board using chalk at the end of a pool stick. The final round was sharts (Shelton's darts) where they had to burst balloons and figure out the puzzle based on the clues given.

Ultimately, Kane Brown and Stefanno walked away as the winners. The latter won a new fishing pole while Kane won the cappy medal.

Barmageddon airs every Monday night at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm ET only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes