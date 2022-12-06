“Best show ever created”: Fans praise Blake Shelton’s new show Barmageddon after season premiere 

USA Network's Barmageddon recently premiered and the reality TV game show produced by Blake Shelton is already receiving great reviews from fans who watched the pilot episode on Monday night, December 5, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT.
Barmageddon is a brand new show that is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Shelton is the executive producer of the show and alongside him is The Voice host and his co-star Carson Daly.
The entire game show, which takes place in Blake's bar Red Ole, features a whole slew of famous celebrities who team up and battle it out against each other in classic bar games, but with epic twists that will leave viewers in a fit of laughter.
Episode one of Barmageddon featured Blake Shelton himself, playing against singer Kane Brown. Upon witnessing the premiere episode, fans took to social media to share their opinions.
"That was 60 minutes of fun": Fans express that they loved Barmageddon episode 1
Titled Blake Shelton vs Kane Brown, the synopsis for episode 1 read as:
"Country superstars Blake Shelton and Kane Brown realise that everybody "Sharts."
A catch in the series is that each celebrity is paired with a "civilian" who has undergone a social media fail that went viral. The winner of the episode gets a prize while the loser leaves empty handed with a walk of shame.
In episode one, although Blake was off to a good start by winning each round, towards the end, Kane Brown and his teammate caught up and walked away with the victory.
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they had fun watching episode one of Barmageddon. Many also added that they couldn't wait for the next episode to air. Fans also complimented host Nikki Bella.
Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Barmageddon
This week's episode featured Blake Shelton going up against Kane Brown. Joining Blake's team was Chisa, a singer/songwriter who went viral after she tried to do a handstand on a log and fell into a stream. Joining Kane Brown was Stefanno, who went viral after he was shackled up by a catfish while he went fishing.
The games each team battled out against were classic bar games but with an epic twist. Instead of beer pong, they had huge cups. The teams had to throw balls into the cups from the balcony. In the next round the contestants had to hit ping pong balls into buckets using a paddle. They also had a game of air cannon cornhole, which is exactly what the name describes.
In another round, the teams had to draw on a vertical pool board using chalk at the end of a pool stick. The final round was sharts (Shelton's darts) where they had to burst balloons and figure out the puzzle based on the clues given.
Ultimately, Kane Brown and Stefanno walked away as the winners. The latter won a new fishing pole while Kane won the cappy medal.
Barmageddon airs every Monday night at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm ET only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.