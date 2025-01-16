"Bet it's Kanye West": Internet reacts to reports of a 'special musical guest' performing at Donald Trump's inauguration

As president-elect, Donald Trump's inauguration draws near, the Inaugural Committee unveiled the musical lineup. On Monday, January 13, 2025, the committee released a program for the events for his "triumphant return to the White House and the start of the great American comeback."

The celebrations would include a formal swearing-in ceremony, a celebratory parade, and a number of formal balls. In a separate media release (January 15), the committee announced the various musical performances. Eagle-eyed readers zeroed in on an unnamed "surprise musical guest" performance during the Liberty Ball.

As news of the surprise performance went viral, internet users were quick to opine on the possible artist. One commented:

"Bet it's Kanye West."

Many suggested possible performers, some of whom include Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Watch it be Morgan Wallen," one wrote. (@arianaunext)

"Why do I feel it's going to be Kendrick, he really had a big year last year," another suggested. (@sweetcaseyx)

"We all know it’s Ariana grande," a user remarked. (@turquoisepogos)

There were others who criticized the performers.

"just think of any artist that’s white with a racist audience and its likely them," another commented. (@buffys)

"it's nobody that i stan that's for sure," a person reacted. (@thankUbardy)

"Billy ray cyrus. It’s no news," another added. (@eljay_101_)

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20

Celebration for Donald Trump's inauguration will begin on Saturday with a President's Reception and fireworks followed by a dinner. Sunday will see a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery, a Make America Great Again Victory Rally, and dinner.

On Monday, January 20, Trump would be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. According to the official inauguration website, the day will include several ceremonies, balls, and even a parade. Donald Trump previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021.

It would also feature performances by artists like Jason Aldean (ACM Artist of the Decade), Carrie Underwood (eight-time Grammy-winning artist), The Village People (of the YMCA fame), and Rascal Flatts, among others.

The day will kick off with a service at St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., followed by tea at the White House. The next event would feature musical performances and opening remarks at the West Lawn of the US Capitol building. Both Donald Trump and JD Vance would then recite their respective oaths during the swearing-in ceremony (along with the inaugural address).

It would feature Underwood singing America the Beautiful, followed by Christopher Macchio's rendition of the National Anthem, and later a performance by Lee Greenwood. While Kid Rock, The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Greenwood, and Liberty University’s Praise Choir would perform at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally.

Trump will then make an appearance at three inaugural balls later in the evening. Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw would take the stage at the Starlight Ball, with country artists Rascal Flatts (trio) and Parker McCollum performing at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. The Liberty Ball would showcase the talents of Jason Aldean, The Village People, and a surprise guest.

The White House would be livestreaming the inauguration.

