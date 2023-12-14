Beverly Hills Cop 4 trailer: Eddie Murphy returns with style to iconic role after decades

After the first iteration of the iconic Beverly Hills Cop featuring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley came out in 1982, the fourth installment of the film will feature the same star as the protagonist, in 2023. A recent trailer of the movie featured the franchise’s iconic theme song as well.

The fourth movie of the series has been directed by Mark Molloy and will be released on Netflix in the summer of 2024. A specific date has not yet been given. The third iteration of the series came out in 1994.

Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4

The last time the iconic Eddie Murphy was seen playing the character was in Beverly Hills Cop III.

While the original fans of the series might have grown up since then, a range of iconic characters will return for the latest installment. They include the likes of Judge Reinhold as Lt. Billy Rosewood and John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart.

A number of new faces will also be a part of the franchise. They include actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon joining the cast. An entirely new character in the form of Axel Foley’s daughter will also be introduced in the movie, and the role will be portrayed by Taylour Paige. Other familiar faces that will be seen making a return to the franchise include Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Mark Pelligrino.

Murphy himself recently talked about the movie, speaking in depth about the physical challenges that entailed with the role. Now 62, Murphy is no longer the spring chicken he once was and said that he had to be at his best to manage the physical expectations of the role.

Murphy was previously known to have done all the stunts on the franchise on his own, something which has changed for the fourth iteration of the film. The film’s production was previously known to have undergone a range of challenges.

The script changed multiple times as Murphy and Co. continued their search for a fitting next chapter to the iconic series. The trailer of the movie suggests that it was eventually achieved, with Murphy seemingly partnering with Joseph Gordon-Levitt to solve a possible conspiracy.

Fans also saw first-hand the kind of characteristic comedy that Alex Foley initially grew famous for, and the movie can also be expected to be a laugh riot. The script, despite many changes from the initial version, was completed by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten.

The talented cast, as well as the creative minds that went behind the fourth iteration suggest that fans will be itching to watch the latest iteration. Netflix is expected to announce a release date for Beverly Hills Cop 4, which is confirmed for a 2024 release.