Big-budget Popeye the Sailor Man live-action project reportedly in the works

With so many iconic franchises and characters getting new and enhanced treatments in the new era of the film industry, the famous Popeye the Sailor Man is getting a live-action adaptation for the first time in decades. The film's last live-action adaptation was in 1980, where Robin Williams played the titular character.

The original live-action adaptation wasn't a huge hit when it was released despite seeing fair commercial success. It was initially panned by critics as a terrible adaption, but the reviews have improved over time. The upcoming adaptation may have a better chance of succeeding with improvements in technologies that allow better live-action adaptations.

The upcoming Popeye adaptation will reportedly be a big-budget feature from Chernin Entertainment and King Features. While most details remain shrouded as of now, screenwriter Michael Caleo is reportedly attached to the project. No actor or director has been announced yet, but with things moving forward, fans can soon expect to hear more.

Who is Popeye the Sailor Man? Power and origin explored

One of the most well-known characters in history, Popeye the Sailor Man is a fictional character created by Elzie Crisler Segar. The first appearance of the iconic one-eyed sailor dates back to 1929 when the character made its debut in the daily King Features comic strip Thimble Theatre.

Though the character appeared in a supporting role at first, it soon became the lead character and helped the popularity of King Features in the 1930s. In 1933, Thimble Theatre characters were adapted into a cartoon, which further made the character popular among the masses.

The character of Popeye is based on a sailor with superhuman strength, which was triggered by the character consuming Spinach. Though this story is the most popular source of Popeye's strength, there have been varying stories about the character's origin from the very start.

When the character first made his debut, Popeye's strength came from rubbing the head of Bernice, a hen, which apparently gave him 'luck'.

Over a series of loosely connected but intriguing tales, Popeye the Sailor Man has become one of the standout cartoon characters in history, which makes it even harder to adapt the character to live-action.

How many Popeye the Sailor Man movies are there?

There is only one live-action adaptation of the character, which starred Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall. Apart from that, the character has 109 cartoons, which were all produced by Fleischer Studios for Paramount Pictures from 1933 to 1942.

These were immensely popular and had reruns for decades on the television.

More details about the Popeye the Sailor Man live-action adaptation should emerge soon.