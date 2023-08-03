"Biggest plot twist of 2023 keeps getting worse": Resurfaced interview of Lizzo talking about bananas goes viral amid lawsuit scandal

As the controversy surrounding Lizzo continues to develop, a 2019 interview of the American rapper where she excitedly talks about the infamous banana s*x show, has gone viral. While talking to DJ Frank van der Lende with an Amsterdam radio station, she expressed her interest in the show years before the lawsuit.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mature themes. Reader discretion is advised.

Inquiring about the "banana bar," she remarked:

"But I’m trying to go to the show where you eat the banana out the p*ssy. Which one is that?... [later] I need my potassium if you know what I’m saying. My puss-tassium."

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the 35-year-old's former backup dancers sued her along with her her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, Lizzo's dance captain, for s*xual harassment and creating a toxic work environment.

One of the key points in the lawsuit claimed that the plaintiffs felt pressured to interact with nude dancers and "eating bananas protruding from the performers' v*ginas" at a live show they attended in the Red Light District in Amsterdam. This reportedly happened while they stopped in the city for a tour earlier this year.

Needless to say, internet users were quick to express their shock at the controversy.

"Ima wait for the truth": Netizens remain divided as Lizzo's banana-gate controversy takes center stage

As news of Lizzo allegedly pressuring her backup dancers to engage at the now-infamous banana bar, a variety of reactions were observed online. While many criticized Lizzo's behavior, others questioned how the dancers felt pressured.

Some even wondered if the controversy was made up after listening to the singer's 2019 interview. Here are some comments seen on Instagram:

As the allegations against Lizzo stack up, her former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest spoke up in support of the backup dancers. Plaintiff's lawyer Ron Zambrano stated:

"(It) seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

Additionally, filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who worked with the musician back in 2019, described her as "arrogant, self-centered, and unkind."

Lizzo or her representatives have not commented on the lawsuit.