"Bill is just another level of real": Internet reacts to viral clip of Bill Burr clapping back Journalist over Luigi Mangione question

Bill Burr has once again found himself at the center of a viral moment, garnering fan reactions. The comedian, known for his candid approach, clapped back at reporters at the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony. This came after he was questioned about his past remarks on Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

During the March 23 red carpet event, a journalist asked Burr to clarify his support for Mangione, citing that she had been "reading up" on his stance. However, Burr swiftly shut down the line of questioning, insisting:

"I don't think you read up on it because I said what I felt about it, and I said what a lot of people said."

He further added:

"I'm here for Conan. I'm not doing all of this. What are you gonna bring up next? The Middle East? I went to summer school three out of four years in high school. I'm not qualified to talk about this."

As the conversation continued, reporters also pressed Bill Burr for his opinion on Elon Musk's involvement in the Trump administration. The comedian, seemingly uninterested in engaging, responded that he does not watch the news.

Dismissing the idea that comedians should weigh in on political matters, he added, "I don't think you should be asking a comedian. You're a journalist." When a reporter pushed back, stating that comics are often in tune with current events, Burr did not hold back.

"That's you guys passing the buck. You guys need to have balls again — which you don't... You guys used to have balls. You need to get your balls back. And it's not my job. I am a dancing clown," he said.

The viral exchange quickly gained traction on social media, with fans taking to X to share their reactions.

"Bill is just another level of real. It takes a clear mind to be as fluid as him. He never misses a beat," one user wrote.

"Good Lord this man is a national treasure," another user said.

"I love his closing remark. 'i am a dancing clown,'😂" one more user shared.

However, not everyone was impressed. Others called him out for backtracking on his previous statements.

"He looks uncomfortable, maybe going to summer school 3 yrs in a row would stop him from sounding off on something he’s not qualified to speak about," a user remarked.

"You had a lot to say on Breakfast Club dude, walk it like you talk it," another commented on X.

"He didn’t mind making his comments and now he’s just a guy that watches Instagram. lol. What a coward," a user tweeted.

Bill Burr's past remarks on the 'Free Luigi' movement

The controversy stems from Bill Burr's previous statements regarding Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January, Bill Burr took aim at insurance companies, arguing that their business practices contributed to societal frustrations.

"CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just gonna keep everybody's premiums and still give themselves a bonus," he said.

He then added, "Yes! Free Luigi!" seemingly aligning himself with Luigi Mangione’s motivations. The bullets used in Thompson's killing were reportedly engraved with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose," referencing a 2010 book about insurance industry practices.

Bill Burr later told Variety in January that it was "funny" seeing CEOs face consequences, stating, "It was fun to see them worry."

Luigi Mangione, 26, has pleaded not guilty and faces the death penalty if convicted.

