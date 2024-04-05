Billie Eilish adds millions of followers to her Instagram close friends list

Billie Eilish has added fans to her Instagram Story “Close Friends” list as billboards with her signature "blohsh" motif take over major cities. This comes after the singer won the Best Original Academy Award last month for her track What Was I Made For.

On April 4, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram story to add over 110 million followers to the “Close Friends” option. For those uninitiated, if someone uploads a picture or a video to their regular Instagram story, all their followers can see it. If one chooses to upload using the “Close Friends” option, only selected people can view the mentioned content.

In the seemingly exclusive Instagram post, fans could see a lo-fi photo of her hand in front of a blue backdrop that appeared to be the night sky. No additional context was given for the same.

Nonetheless, many fans were left in a frenzy, leading to Eilish trending on X.

Billie Eilish changes Instagram profile picture to blue circle

At the time of writing this article, the Grammy-winner had not addressed the reason behind her recent social media move, which also included changing her Instagram profile picture to a blue circle.

Billie Eilish changes her Instagram profile picture to a blue circle (Image via billieeilish/Instagram)

Over the past few days, several billboards with the artist’s signature “blohsh” motif and lyrics were seen in major cities of Sydney, Los Angeles, and New York. Some of the signboards read, “I try to live in black and white,” “She’s the headlights I’m the deer,” “Did I cross the line” and “Do you know how to bend” among others.

The Happily Ever After singer reportedly confirmed in February that her next album was already completed and mastered. This would mean that it is ready to be released.

As reported by Variety magazine, Eilish said about the upcoming album in September:

“There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it’s getting there and it’s very exciting.”

“Stop putting words into my mouth”: Billie Eilish issues statement following vinyl clapback

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish took to the internet to clap back at Taylor Swift fans. This comes after Eilish commented on musicians selling multiple renditions of vinyls that feature the same album. In a Billboard interview, Eilish said:

“It’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f**king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

The musician commented while sharing that she wanted to release sustainable vinyls amid the ongoing “climate crisis.”

Many were convinced that Eilish poked at Taylor Swift, as the latter has been releasing re-recorded editions of her earlier albums due to her rift with her former music producer, Scooter Braun.

To address the backlash, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram to say:

“okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when It comes to variants, so many artists release them- including ME ! Which i clearly state in the article.”

Billie Eilish went on to end her statement by saying that artists must “do better” to not deepen the “climate crisis.”