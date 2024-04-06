Billie Eilish gained 7 million new followers on Instagram in 2 days after creating 'Close Friends' group, says data tracker

Billie Eilish, the 22-year-old pop sensation, witnessed a remarkable boost in her Instagram following. She acquired 7 million new followers in merely two days according to CrowdTangle. This surge aligned with her strategy to include her entire follower base in her 'Close Friends' circle on Instagram, where she has been sharing previews of her forthcoming third studio album.

The data from CrowdTangle, which is a social media analytics instrument, shows that Billie Eilish's Instagram profile experienced a wave of 3.17 million new followers from Wednesday, April 3, to Thursday, April 4. The subsequent day, from Thursday to Friday, an additional 3.9 million individuals followed her account. In total, this amounts to a 6.4% growth in her follower base on the platform.

Billie Eilish adds her followers to Close Friends

On April 4, Billie Eilish unexpectedly made all 110 million of her Instagram followers feel like insiders by sharing a post intended for 'close friends' with everyone. This feature, typically reserved for a user's chosen few, was seemingly extended to Eilish's entire following.

Billie's New Tattoo (Image via Instagram/@billieeilish)

The content shared with her 'Close Friends' has consisted of artwork snippets, many of which are in blue hues, related to her new album's theme. Alongside the surprise inclusion, she showcased a new tattoo, fueling fan engagement and discussion.

This approach seems to be linked to a series of billboards that have appeared in New York and Los Angeles, which fans believe may feature lyrics from the upcoming album.

These billboards, featuring cryptic phrases are believed to be lyrics from the upcoming album. Some of the phrases from these billboards include

"She's the headlights I'm the deer"

"I try to live in black and white" and

"Did I cross the line?"

The consistent use of blue in both the Instagram snippets and the billboards ties the promotional efforts together, suggesting a thematic color scheme that complements the album's content.

Expand Tweet

The mix-up sparked joy and humorous reactions across social platforms, highlighting the unique relationship between celebrities and fans in the digital age. It also points out Eilish's significant impact as a social media powerhouse.

Eilish, who has won nine Grammy Awards, hasn't unveiled an album since Happier Than Ever in 2021. Her first album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019. Both records attained significant acclaim, each occupying the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for three weeks.

Billie Eilish's iconic hits

Billie Eilish emerged onto the music landscape with Ocean Eyes at merely 14, laying the groundwork for her meteoric ascent. This track, with its heavenly vibe and deep emotional resonance, rapidly won over fans, displaying Billie's exceptional skill and innovative outlook.

Following Ocean Eyes, she enchanted her audience with Bad Guy. This tune, with its vibrant beats and unforgettable hook, turned into a manifesto of resistance and cemented Billie as an icon in the pop culture sphere.

Bad Guy didn't just chart internationally; it became a sensation that earned her a multitude of accolades, solidifying her status in the musical domain.

Billie Eilish's journey to stardom has been nothing short of spectacular. She won the Grammy Awards in 2020, breaking records as the youngest artist to take home the top four honors: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

She continued to accumulate a vast array of awards, including numerous MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) and American Music Awards (AMAs).