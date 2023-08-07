Black Aquaman takes the internet by storm after viral video captures him saving man from vicious beating

A 16-year-old boy named Aaren was deemed a hero by the internet after he was captured on camera trying to protect a fellow member of the community. A video of a gruesome brawl involving black and white males has been circulating on X, formerly Twitter. According to the Daily Beast, the fight was racially motivated.

The fight took place at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park in Alabama. A black man was seen arguing with a Caucasian when suddenly the two began landing blows on each other. The back man was seen getting overpowered. However, an unlikely savior came in the form of Aaren. He was seen swimming across the water and defending the black man from getting beaten up.

Netizens have named him Black Aquaman for his heroic deeds.

fenty @fentygirl99 #Montgomery #riverboatbrawl #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/JSBbz81oWk Shout out to the boy who swam for that action to help a brother out. Folks are callin' him the black aquaman

Black Aquaman saved the day: A fight in Montgomery that resulted in multiple arrests goes viral on the internet

The footage that is circulating on the internet shows a black man standing on a dock, preparing to move a boat. The woman recording the video was a guest on the riverboat cruise. The video shows a couple of Caucasian males approaching the black man, who was a member of the cruise staff.

Caramel @juicyethers This prolly my favorite clip bc it shows black aquaman hand work better twitter.com/curebore/statu…

The woman can be heard saying,

"Those guys who parked there were told not to leave it there and they left it there. So he’s just pushing it off. That’s funny. Took matters into his own hands. I love it."

The video even captured the voices of other guests and crew members. They were supporting the black man, who was clearly outnumbered. The conflict between the cruise staff and white men initially started as a verbal confrontation, but things got ugly when they began exchanging blows.

Several men soon joined the fight, but a 16-year-old black teenager named Aaren won the hearts of the internet when he jumped into the water and swam across it to defend the black man.

Marissa @rissa_simmone me liking every single meme about the montgomery uprising and Black aquaman pic.twitter.com/mQC5OHQBs5

Clip Clip @NaShare3 ,Get that commentary guy for Zuck vs Elon



pic.twitter.com/3RsrFSXGuJ Black Aquaman in WrestleMania,Get that commentary guy for Zuck vs Elon

Mike Kincaide

10. Black Aquaman

9. JJ Fish

8. Michael B Phelps

7. Captain Hook

6. Catfish Cuz

5. Kofi Kingfish

4. Tyrone Lochte

3. 21 Tilapia

2. Lil' Namor

Top 10 names given to this young hero:
10. Black Aquaman
9. JJ Fish
8. Michael B Phelps
7. Captain Hook
6. Catfish Cuz
5. Kofi Kingfish
4. Tyrone Lochte
3. 21 Tilapia
2. Lil' Namor
1. Shaquille O'Gills

iLexc @GgLexC Yall play way too muchhhh☠️ “Take a Seat” and callin him Black Aquaman/Barnacle Boy I’m cryin- pic.twitter.com/ayVMTKIqZ2

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

From the above comments, it is clear that everyone was impressed with the teenager's courage and resilience. They said that racists deserved to be treated harshly and that it was impossible to break the black community if only they supported each other.

A family publicist named Makina Lashea released a statement on the Internet appreciating the teenager's gesture. She even called him a "cherished young hero."

The statement said,

"In the face of adversity, Aaren selflessly came to the rescue of a fellow colleague, showcasing courage beyond his years. We are immensely proud of his actions and the values he exemplifies, standing as an inspiration to us all."

It further stated,

"The overwhelming love and support pouring in from all corners of the state and surrounding areas have deeply touched Aaren. Your kindness and encouragement have shown him the power of unity and the warmth of a caring community."

Authorities soon showed up and arrested several brawlers, including the one who was seen using a folding chair as a weapon. They even called the incident unfortunate and added that it should have never happened.