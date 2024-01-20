Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of marijuana, smoking, and homophobic comments. Reader's discretion is advised.

Wiz Khalifa, the American rapper and singer, has responded to the backlash surrounding a viral video of him blowing smoke into another man’s face while the latter was asleep. The 36-year-old addressed the critics in a video posted to social media on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

He said,

“I love how y’all keep posting sh*t about me. That just boosts my confidence actually. I’m not doing nothing on purpose but y’all keep talking about me, y’all keep watching my page, y’all keep me on y’all’s sites to get clicks and get engagement."

A fan reacts to Wiz's response video. (Images via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Although he did not directly point out the smoke incident, he seemingly stated that people were bringing up things about him to gain followers and engagement, as per Hip Hop Dx. Some fans supported the rapper. However, netizens also found it suspicious that Wiz reacted to the criticism.

Wiz Khalifa responds to the viral smoke video

Cameron Jibril Thomaz, better known by his stage name Wiz Khalifa, recently made a lot of headlines after a video of him went viral. Earlier this week, the clip in question was posted to Wiz Khalifa’s Instagram Stories.

The video showed the rapper blowing smoke into a friend’s mouth and nose while slumped in a chair asleep during a studio session. The smoke leered around the Compton rapper AD for a few seconds, and then he woke up. The man seemed a little out of it as he shook his head slowly from the left to the right. As per Hot New Hip Hop, it took AD a few moments to figure out where he was as onlookers laughed hysterically in the background.

People online had plenty to say, with some calling Wiz Khalifa “zesty” and others hurling homophobic remarks in his direction, as per Hip Hop Dx. On January 18, 2024, the rapper responded to the backlash online in a tweet that read,

"The fact that I can make it on all these outlets just from blowing smoke in my friend's face only shows how iconic I am."

Wiz Khalifa also responded in a video, seemingly going after the trolls online. With an unbothered tone, the rapper posted the clip on social media this Thursday, saying,

"Sh*t don’t exist unless y’all talking about me. I don’t even got no shape-up, I got a little thing on my head and I still look better. I still feel better. I can still do whatever the hell I want and I don’t need any of that extra stuff everybody needs to be themselves. I’m clearly just being myself. Clearly just enjoying myself and having a good time and y’all’s day revolves around that."

Netizens gave their opinions about the rapper calling out his haters. Some of the reactions are given below.

Khalifa seemingly smokes and stays high throughout his day. As per Hip Hop Dx, the rapper recently admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast that he even attended his child's parent-teacher conferences stoned. He said,

“Hell yeah, I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it. They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day where you’re considered a bad parent if you smell like weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be. I am who I am.”

Wiz Khalifa began dating model Amber Rose in early 2011, and they got married on July 8, 2013. They have one son, Sebastian Taylor, born in 2013, as per People.