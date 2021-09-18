BLACKPINK become first Asian artists to be selected as UN SDG advocates

BLACKPINK adds yet another feather to their hat. They became the first Asian artists in history to be appointed UN Sustainable Development Goals advocates.

On September 17, BLACKPINK, were formally selected as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. They are the first artists in all of Asia to ever receive this honor.

The UN SDGs, or Global Goals, are a collection of 17 goals which are designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all."

Some of these goals include zero hunger, no poverty, quality education, and gender equality for the entire global community. In a bid to find a cure for universal human issues, the SDGs were set up in 2015 by the UN General Assembly. These goals are intended to be achieved by 2030, in a UN resolution known as Agenda 2030. Along with 17 main goals, the SDGs also outline 169 detailed goals, which are commonly used a standard worldwide for sustainable management.

Every year, 17 eminnent world figures are appointed as the ambassadors, and this year BLACKPINK were chosen for this prestigious role. They underwent a very selective procedure and received a letter from the United Nations Secretatry general, António Guterres, himself.

Members of BLACKPINK have expressed their solidarity with the initiative and have confirmed their participation. BLACKPINK released the following statement, expressing their gratitude.

"It's an honor to participate in creating a path toward a better world. Along with BLINKs, we want to promote the importance of SDGs to the entire world and contribute to solving the problems we are facing today."

The mega popular K-Pop band will be joining Kailash Satyarthi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, actor Dia Mirza, activist Graça Machel, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar, among other eminent personalities.

Fans of BLACKPINK (also known as BLINKS) are understandably elated at this news.

This is not the first time the band has been involved with helping those in need. Their members regularly donate to several charitable causes, like the victims of the Goseong Fire and the Australian Bushfire relief efforts. BLACKPINK was also named advocated for the UN's 26th Climate Change Conference (COP26).The global band's acts of charity have also inspired fans to donate and volunteer for several causes.

Recently, another global phenomenon, BTS, too were selected as special envoys for another UN initiative. BTS is scheduled to visit the United Nations as presidential special envoy, representing South Korea. BTS are also the ambassadors for UNICEF, and have raised over $2.98 million, since 2017, to help end violence against children and adolescents.

Chavi ♡s Liz 🛸 @SHADOWROSES_ Bts & Blackpink being the only Korean groups to campaign with the UN twice for advocating for important issues like bts self love & ending violence, and bp for climate change I stan the right people. Bts & Blackpink being the only Korean groups to campaign with the UN twice for advocating for important issues like bts self love & ending violence, and bp for climate change I stan the right people. https://t.co/ssW6JVgW5O

I'm so proud of them being at the top & using their impact to make this world a better place.🥺 @BLACKPINK Ambassadors of UN for climate change raising awareness about earth & how to save it. @BTS_twt Ambassadors of Unicef inspiring youth & help end violence against children.I'm so proud of them being at the top & using their impact to make this world a better place.🥺 @BLACKPINK Ambassadors of UN for climate change raising awareness about earth & how to save it.

Apart from revolutionizing not only the music industry, South Korea, and K-Pop artists are putting their best foot forward when it comes to helping the global community.

