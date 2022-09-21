BLACKPINK Jennie bathtub picture controversy: K-Pop star blocks followers on private Instagram as alleged leaker is revealed

BLACKPINK Jennie has taken some definitive steps in protecting her personal life amidst dating rumors with BTS V.
On September 20, BLACKPINK Jennie unfollowed many people on her "private" Instagram account. She blocked all of her followers as well after pictures of her in a bathtub were leaked by notorious hacker @gurumiharibo, who had previously leaked V and Jennie's pictures as well.
It was revealed that they did it out of personal vendetta against the K-pop idols and their fandoms. So to protect her reputation, the SOLO singer unfollowed everyone and blocked her followers on her personal Instagram.
She has 343 posts on her private Instagram and has unfollowed her alleged hacker, believed to be a mutual friend of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' V and goes by the name Lee Joo-hyung. It is possible that Lee Joo-hyung and @gurumiharibo may be the same person.
"Protect BLACKPINK Jennie" takes over social media as BLINKs demand YG Entertainment to take action
In a rather obnoxious move, the hacker has leaked an intimate picture of BLACKPINK Jennie in a bathtub and a couple of other NSFW photos (not safe for work).
This has infuriated BLINKs, who have demanded that YG Entertainment must take action against the hacker. Check out some fan reactions.
Fans are distraught and have asked other K-pop fans to help protect BLACKPINK Jennie's private life.
Jennie and BTS V have been embroiled in dating rumors since May this year when they were "spotted" on a trip to Jeju Island. Fans refused to believe it, calling the photos "fake and photoshopped."
Airline and hotel staff then confirmed that the K-pop idols had visited Jeju Island together. Post this, there have been a series of pictures and private information leaked about V and Jennie.
The K-pop idols and their respective agencies have kept quiet, but the "bathtub picture leak" was the final nail in the coffin, and Jennie went on a mass unfollowing spree on her private Instagram.
Korean netizens have also sent messages of sympathy and strength.
Who is Lee Joo-hyung, BLACKPINK Jennie's alleged hacker?
K-pop fans have figured that Jennie has unfollowed a certain "Lee Joo-hyung," who is believed to be the hacker in question and is supposedly a mutual friend of V and Jennie.
K-pop fans have discovered that he did the same shortly after Jennie unfollowed him. It is believed that he accompanied the SOLO singer on her secret trip to Jeju Island with BTS V and leaked the pictures on the internet in exchange for money.
At the time of writing this article, YG Entertainment has not issued any official statement.