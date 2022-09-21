BLACKPINK Jennie bathtub picture controversy: K-Pop star blocks followers on private Instagram as alleged leaker is revealed

BLACKPINK Jennie has taken some definitive steps in protecting her personal life amidst dating rumors with BTS V.

On September 20, BLACKPINK Jennie unfollowed many people on her "private" Instagram account. She blocked all of her followers as well after pictures of her in a bathtub were leaked by notorious hacker @gurumiharibo, who had previously leaked V and Jennie's pictures as well.

It was revealed that they did it out of personal vendetta against the K-pop idols and their fandoms. So to protect her reputation, the SOLO singer unfollowed everyone and blocked her followers on her personal Instagram.

She has 343 posts on her private Instagram and has unfollowed her alleged hacker, believed to be a mutual friend of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' V and goes by the name Lee Joo-hyung. It is possible that Lee Joo-hyung and @gurumiharibo may be the same person.

"Protect BLACKPINK Jennie" takes over social media as BLINKs demand YG Entertainment to take action

In a rather obnoxious move, the hacker has leaked an intimate picture of BLACKPINK Jennie in a bathtub and a couple of other NSFW photos (not safe for work).

This has infuriated BLINKs, who have demanded that YG Entertainment must take action against the hacker. Check out some fan reactions.

kookie @kookie24395713 this is getting crazy , a hacker leaked jennie in her bathtub @BLACKPINK and @ygent_official need to protect y’all’s artist (unseen photo) this needs to end now first taehyung and jennie dating rumors . #PROTECTJENNIE this is getting crazy , a hacker leaked jennie in her bathtub @BLACKPINK and @ygent_official need to protect y’all’s artist (unseen photo) this needs to end now first taehyung and jennie dating rumors . #PROTECTJENNIE https://t.co/1UjmQ5I9kI

S 🧚🏾 @SSadiW8 @aznjwl428 @allkpop Well not really. U can investigate something & also threaten legal action against those who share the private pics. YG r just being useless as per usual. It’s gotten to the point supposed bathtub pics r being shared of Jennie…legit every company would hav done something by now. @aznjwl428 @allkpop Well not really. U can investigate something & also threaten legal action against those who share the private pics. YG r just being useless as per usual. It’s gotten to the point supposed bathtub pics r being shared of Jennie…legit every company would hav done something by now.

leyna | SAW HARRY @leynahsu the person leaking photos of jennie seriously has to stop. putting a photo of her in the bathtub on the internet ?? come on now the person leaking photos of jennie seriously has to stop. putting a photo of her in the bathtub on the internet ?? come on now😒

atiye⁷ @buterashead now leaking pictures of jennie in a bathtub?? are you guys insane this is literally assault and everyone who spreads those pictures should be reported and yg is not moving from their spot once again. i just feel so sorry for jennie she's been through enough. now leaking pictures of jennie in a bathtub?? are you guys insane this is literally assault and everyone who spreads those pictures should be reported and yg is not moving from their spot once again. i just feel so sorry for jennie she's been through enough.

Fans are distraught and have asked other K-pop fans to help protect BLACKPINK Jennie's private life.

vivian cabrera aquino @VivianAquino01 Leak a photo of Jennie in the bathtub ?? No this is too much yg needs to do something!!! Leak a photo of Jennie in the bathtub ?? No this is too much yg needs to do something!!!

BLACKPINK IN YOUR ARENA #paris @hwangnammaknae Imma find that gurumi and beat the shit out of them. I hope that bitch ends up in jail. Invading Jennie’s privacy, revealing her private life and a picture in a bathtub ?? I don’t believe in god and heaven but I do believe in hell for you. #PROTECTJENNIE Imma find that gurumi and beat the shit out of them. I hope that bitch ends up in jail. Invading Jennie’s privacy, revealing her private life and a picture in a bathtub ?? I don’t believe in god and heaven but I do believe in hell for you. #PROTECTJENNIE

Jennie and BTS V have been embroiled in dating rumors since May this year when they were "spotted" on a trip to Jeju Island. Fans refused to believe it, calling the photos "fake and photoshopped."

Airline and hotel staff then confirmed that the K-pop idols had visited Jeju Island together. Post this, there have been a series of pictures and private information leaked about V and Jennie.

The K-pop idols and their respective agencies have kept quiet, but the "bathtub picture leak" was the final nail in the coffin, and Jennie went on a mass unfollowing spree on her private Instagram.

Korean netizens have also sent messages of sympathy and strength.

Who is Lee Joo-hyung, BLACKPINK Jennie's alleged hacker?

K-pop fans have figured that Jennie has unfollowed a certain "Lee Joo-hyung," who is believed to be the hacker in question and is supposedly a mutual friend of V and Jennie.

K-pop fans have discovered that he did the same shortly after Jennie unfollowed him. It is believed that he accompanied the SOLO singer on her secret trip to Jeju Island with BTS V and leaked the pictures on the internet in exchange for money.

At the time of writing this article, YG Entertainment has not issued any official statement.

