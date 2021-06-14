Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spark marriage rumors after latter is spotted wearing a diamond wedding ring

American singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have secretly tied the knot. Gwen was recently spotted wearing something that looked like a sparkling diamond wedding band along with her massive engagement ring. Just one day before that, Gwen also posted a photo of herself with the caption, “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED.”

Stefani and Shelton recently returned from Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a sprawling ranch. They were seen wearing matching outfits of navy blue shirts, blue jeans and baseball caps. Blake and Gwen also attended a children’s sporting event with the son she shares with singer Gavin Rossdale.

A close source recently revealed that Blake Shelton built a chapel on the grounds of the ranch. He plans to use it for the wedding ceremony which might take place this year. In December 2020, the source said:

“Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help. It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”

Gwen Stefani captioned her recent Instagram post with emojis that depicted a blonde bride, the women’s gender symbol, an engagement ring and a face with hearts around it.

How did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani meet each other?

Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani in October with a huge 6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond set that looked like a platinum band. They were linked in 2015 when they were the judges on NBC TV’s singing competition series “The Voice.”

In an interview with the Today show in January 2021, Stefani revealed how she knew Shelton was the one when she first met him five years ago. She said:

“He’s such a good guy. He’s one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds so generic, but it’s just so true. He’s so gifted and so unique and talented and he really is just my best friend. And I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at like, happiness, you know what I mean? For a long time to come. It’s just a blessing, the whole thing and it is a miracle.”

Gwen Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and shares three sons with him. Blake Shelton split from singer Miranda Lambert in 2015 after four years of marriage.

