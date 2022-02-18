Bloomingdale's X Bridgerton pop-up: Schedule, store details, and more about the unique collection

Bridgerton has been all the rage over the past year, and fans have been itching to get their hands on anything that's even remotely related to the show. News of the show returning for a second season has spread like wildfire.

To add on to the hype of the upcoming season, Bloomingdale's and Bridgerton have teamed up and are releasing an exclusive Bridgerton x Bloomingdale's collection.

The shop is all set to welcome spring with a new pop-up shop experience for its patrons.

The Bridgerton carousel comes to Bloomingdale’s

The upcoming collection will be royal, rich and splendid, with delicate and classic designs which will be available both online and and offline at the 59th St. flagship in New York City. Scheduled to be held on March 3, 2022 in the form of a pop-up shop, fans of the show will be able to live the show's lavish lifestyle first-hand.

The collaboration was always part of the plans, as Shonda Rhimes said in a statement:

“We knew from the start that the clothes and fashion would be a major focal point for the series, and it has been so satisfying to see the fans embrace it and incorporate it into their own style."

"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Carousel @ Bloomingdales for this special Bridgerton inspired pop-up where fans will have the opportunity to shop products and inclusive clothing inspired by the show and created by female designers and designers of color.”

What else will be included in the pop-up?

The pop-up isn't just going to just be a fashion-based event. It is also set to include an exclusive fashion capsule from Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese, Beekman 1802 soap, especially wrapped in mock-ups of Lady Whistledown's social pages.

Another special addition was the Malone Souliers shoe collection along with an assortment of afternoon tea-ready Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges fine sets. These arrangements have been made specifically to feed the high-society-loving person inside us all.

The pop-up is also set to host products from brands like Markarian, Cult Gaia, Lord Jones, Selkie, Sleeper, Annette Ferdinandsen, and Cult Gaia, who are highly influenced from and inspired by the show.

This upcoming collaboration will go live March 3 as a precursor to season 2 of the show, which is set to release on March 25.

