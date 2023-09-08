The much-anticipated digital release of Blue Beetle recently faced an unexpected delay. Fans eager to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes may need to wait a bit longer than anticipated.

YouTube Movies recently listed the latest DC movie for pre-order with a specified release date of Tuesday, September 26. This release date comes 39 days after the film's worldwide theatrical debut on August 18. However, conflicting reports suggested an earlier digital release date of Tuesday, September 19. The movie has encountered a minor setback, causing a one-week delay in its official digital release.

Blue Beetle digital release in comparison to other DC titles released this year

Blue Beetle will spend more time exclusively in theaters than other DC titles released this year. Shazam! Fury of the Gods became available for digital purchase just 21 days after its theatrical debut, and The Flash hit VOD platforms 32 days after its big-screen premiere.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the movie introduces audiences to Jaime Reyes, portrayed by Xolo Maridueña. In the comics, Jaime is the third incarnation of Blue Beetle, eventually becoming a member of the Teen Titans.

Jaime's journey begins when he returns to Palmera City after college, where he is chosen to host the Scarab. This ancient alien relic grants him powerful exoskeleton armor with unpredictable powers, transforming him into the superhero with a Scarab.

Initially intended for an HBO Max exclusive, the movie received a theatrical release in the summer of 2023 due to the hype surrounding Soto's creative vision and his insistence on a theatrical release. To enhance the audience's immersive experience, the movie was also made available in IMAX.

Streaming releases of other recent DCEU movies

Warner Bros. releases typically exhibit a 60-90 day window between theatrical and streaming releases, depending on box office performance. A similar timeline was used for The Flash, which began streaming on HBO Max on August 25, despite its box office struggles, assuming Blue Beetle achieves box office success.

Gone are the days of a 90-day window between theatrical and digital releases. Using The Flash as an example, it took only 32 days for Warner Bros. to release it digitally. Assuming a similar pattern for this movie, its digital release is scheduled for later this month on September 26th, with a home release set for late October.

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has recently been a hot and controversial topic, with mixed results at the box office. After the underperformance of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash became DC's biggest box office flop, the spotlight turned to Blue Beetle. While it hoped to be a financial success, it opened to a modest $43.4 million globally. The movie has so far grossed $105 million on a budget of $104 million.

Although this number would be alarming for other big movie releases, Blue Beetle is an exception as it was initially supposed to be an exclusive Max release, skipping the theatres. Everything considered, in some ways, that's $105 million more than what it was supposed to earn if it followed its original release schedule and platform.