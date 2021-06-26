"I just fight a lot": Blueface hints at fighting a 'YouTuber or TikToker' in his first bare knuckle boxing fight

Hip-hop star "Blueface" joined a "TMZ Live" interview and announced that he would be making his boxing debut on July 23rd. However, his boxing debut would be in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the most popular organization of bare-knuckle boxing.

"I never boxed. I'm a gang member, so I just fight a lot."

While it is unclear who the "Thotiana" rapper will fight in his debut, Blueface stated that it would most likely be another celebrity.

Blueface, real name Johnathan Michael Porter, is best known for his song "Respect My Cryppin" and his offbeat style of rapping. Blueface also created a remix of "Thotiana" with fellow rapper Cardi B.

"I'm pretty sure it's either gonna be some type of YouTube or TikToker or something of that nature."

Blueface's fighting debut

Blueface seems to be taking his debut fight seriously. He stated that he's cut out smoking and drinking while maintaining a diet.

"I've only been eating grilled and baked stuff lately. Yeah, I'm on a diet and everything. I ain't been smoking, drinking, nothing."

While Blueface stated that he doesn't have a background in fighting, he does have an athletic background as a former quarterback. He then went on to play Division II college football before switching to music.

The rapper has relied on conditioning to ensure that he will make it through the fight. Blueface previously sported boxing gloves with fellow rapper YK Osiris in 2020. The two sparred in Blueface's backyard after Osiris's fight against Lil' Tjay.

Standing at six feet, the 24-year-old's possible contender is still undetermined. Despite now knowing who he's going to fight, the rapper is already cutting down to meet the weight requirements.

Despite the news of Blueface's fighting debut, there has not been a lot of interest on that front. Before Blueface garnered more popularity for his boxing career, many Twitter users have expressed that they are on the fence about the rapper's claims to win his first match.

The Bare Knuckles Fighting Championship's July 23rd card will take place in Tampa, Florida. The main event is between Paige VanZant and Rachel Ostovich.

