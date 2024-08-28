Bobbi Althoff claims she only got lip filler in response to people criticizing getting cosmetic procedures on her face

Bobbi Althoff, the American influencer and podcaster, recently had to respond to various rumors that significantly spoke about her appearance, including that she has taken many beauty injections.

Althoff responded via a Tiktok video on Tuesday, August 27, stating that she had not undergone cheek filler as people were alleging but had only had a small amount of filler on her upper lip. The video, which quickly gained traction online, was supposed to be a response to persistent comments about her looks, which Althoff said were misguided and hurtful.

Bobbi Althoff addresses the 'hate' comments about her face

In the video, she posted on TikTok, Althoff openly spoke about her anger that stemmed from constant speculation regarding her looks. Sitting in her car, she addressed the camera directly, saying,

"I am so tired of all the comments of people saying, 'She ruined her face' and 'She can't even move her face it's so frozen, she has so much filler.' So let me just set the record straight real quick, The only thing I have done to my face is that I have a little bit of filler in my upper lip, okay? That is it. I do not have cheek filler but you guys seem to think I do because I put on a lot of weight."

Bobbi Althoff continued by saying,

"That's because a year ago I was breastfeeding all the time and when I stopped I put on about 20 pounds. And a lot of that weight went into my face."

She explained that this was not due to any plastic surgery. While clarifying the specifics of her cosmetic procedures, Bobbi Althoff also took the opportunity to discuss a broader issue: the things that people say to her, especially about the way she looks,

“I just don't understand because I don't know a single successful person or normal person who leaves hater comments under anything."

She further remarked,

"I try not to care too much about negative comments but it's like, can a girl gain some weight in her face without you guys f---ing saying 'She has cheek filler'? And can a girl be insecure about her upper lip and get some f---ing lip filler without you guys f---ing commenting on it. We all know I did it, we can all see it."

Bobbi Althoff rose to fame in 2021 after sharing videos on TikTok, prior to which she used to make content related to pregnancy and motherhood.

Later in 2023, she diversified to hosting The Really Good Podcast, in which she intentionally makes celebrities awkward.

Bobbi Althoff is also a mother of two daughters, Isla, aged 2 years, and Luca, aged 4 years, whom she had with Cory Althoff, her ex-husband. The couple got married in 2020 and filed for divorce in February 2024.

Although she previously shared social media content about her children, Bobbi Althoff later chose to keep her children out of the spotlight, a decision she discussed in an April 2024 interview with PEOPLE.

Currently, Althoff is focused on her popular podcast, The Really Good Podcast, where she conducts interviews with celebrities, including her recent episode featuring comedian Matt Rife.

