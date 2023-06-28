'Borat 2 Tonight Queen' meme origin explained as viral trend takes the internet by storm

The viral Borat 2 Tonight Queen meme features a text message exchange in which a person sends three messages in a row asking the receiver whether they would watch Borat 2 with them "tonight." The origin of the meme dates back to September 26, 2021, when Twitter user @anannathema shared it online.

They shared a screenshot of three texts from someone asking them if they'd like to watch Borat 2 with them. The texts read, "Borat 2 tonite," "Borat 2 tonight queen??" and "Borat 2 tonite." The post has now received 26,516 likes over the last two years.

The meme has since gained popularity, with netizens changing "Borat 2" to whatever suits them and their situation the best.

Borat Sagdiyev is a fictional comic character created and portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen. Borat first featured on Cohen's Da Ali G Show and later in his own film Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for the Glory of Kazakhstan and its recent sequel Borat 2.

The 'Borat 2 Tonight' meme went viral after it first surfaced online in September 2021

@anannathema's meme went viral in the weeks that followed, with a repost by Twitter user @ZEROSUlTSAMUS, which gained over 74,000 likes in two years. Following this, other individuals online shared sharing screenshots of similar text exchanges inspired by the original meme.

How to create the meme

Netizens can now create the Borat 2 Tonight meme by using imgflip.com. They can do the same by following three simple steps:

Select a template: You can select one of the popular templates from the website. To do so, you can browse through over 1 million user-uploaded templates using the search option. You can also click "Upload new template" to upload your own design from your device or a URL. Look for "empty" or "blank" templates if you're starting from scratch. Add your own touches: Using the options on the sides of your meme canvas, you can add text, images, stickers, drawings, and more to your meme. Make and share: Click on "Generate Meme" and then select how you want to share and save your meme. You can share the same via social media applications or your phone, send a link to others, or download it to your device. You can also share the meme with one of the many Imgflip meme groups.

What is the movie about?

Borat's Subsequent Film or Borat 2 is a 2020 black comedy mockumentary film directed by Jason Woliner.

After being released from prison for bringing dishonor to his country, Kazakh comedian Borat risks his life by returning to the USA with his daughter. He returns to the States to disclose more about American society, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the elections.

