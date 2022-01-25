Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin's relationship timeline explored as former is spotted wearing an engagement ring 

American actress Brenda Song has sparked rumors of an engagement with her long-time boyfriend Macaulay Culkin after she was spotted around in Los Angeles.

On January 24, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star was seen running errands, wearing a massive ring on her left ring finger. As per the pictures obtained by The Sun, Song was wearing a long red coat over a black bodycon dress and mules.

Neither Brenda Song nor Culkin have responded to the engagement rumors.

What happened when?

Song and Culkin have been together since June 2017. The duo first met on the set of Seth Green's directorial film Changeland, which was released in 2019.

However, the two were extremely private about their relationship and the world did not find out about it until a month later when they were photographed enjoying a dinner date at Craig's in Los Angeles, California.

As per Us Weekly, Song and Culkin later spent time on a double date with Green and his wife Clare Grant on September 29, 2017, at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

In April 2019, while talking to Entertainment Tonight, Brenda Song revealed that the cast of Changeland bonded over the fact that they were child actors. She shared:

"Child actors, we don't even get to talk about it, you just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know."

Things started to get serious in 2018 when the Home Alone actor said at he was "practicing" starting a family with the Dollface actress.

While talking on the podcast Joe Rogan Experience, Macaulay said that he is looking forward to starting a family with Song and having "tiny little Asian babies" in the house. He said:

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit."

Song and Macaulay were spotted attending various events together since. The Secret Obsession actress wished her beau on his 40th birthday with a sweet Instagram post calling him a "magical being."

In an interview with the Esquire Magazine in February 2020, Macaulay spoke again of his desire to be a father and have children with Brenda Song. He revealed that the duo was practicing being parents and figuring out timings to make things work. He said:

"Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I'm ovulating.'"

When the article was published, the two stars had moved in together with their pets. As per the publication, Song also began keeping a notebook beside her bed to write funny one-liners by Macaulay.

Finally, their dreams came true and the couple secretly welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021. Brenda Song and Culkin revealed the news to Esquire. The baby's name is inspired by the Culkin's sister's name who passed away after an accident in 2008.

