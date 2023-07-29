The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike has taken an ugly turn after the studios decided to retaliate with new measures, resulting in many big names, like Will Smith, joining in the protest.

Smith became the latest one to speak out about the unjust measures that led to the strike in the first place in a recent social media post that detailed his opinion. This comes days after stars like Bryan Cranston and Brian Cox spoke out.

Will Smith wrote on his social media:

"I wanna talk for a second about ACTING. As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA....It’s a pivotal moment for our profession...33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time"

The SAG-AFTRA protest, along with the WGA writer's strike makes it the first time that Hollywood has gone on a double strike since 1960. It is also far from resolved.

At this rate, all upcoming films and TV shows might be affected.

What was the Will Smith slapping incident?

Will Smith's infamous slapping incident goes back to last year's Oscars ceremony, where the actor got offended by a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and proceeded to get on the stage and slap comedian Chris Rock, who was hosting the ceremony.

This led to widespread backlash and Smith was eventually banned from the Award ceremony for ten years.