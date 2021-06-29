Bryce Hall 'make out' rumors with Noah Beck run wild as old clip surfaces online 

A clip of Bryce Hall and Noah Beck from Hall's YouTube channel has resurfaced on TikTok. In the clip taken from Bryce Hall's November vlog, Bryce Hall and Noah Beck lean over the table to kiss each other before Hall wipes his mouth.

The clip in question is directly taken from Bryce Hall's November 4th vlog titled "SPIN THE BOTTLE." As the title suggests, Bryce Hall and then-girlfriend Addison Rae sat down with Noah Beck and his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio to play spin the bottle.

However, their version of the game added a 'truth or dare' element for each spinner of the bottle. If the bottle landed on a person, they would have to pull a dare from a hat.

The second to last dare was between Bryce and Noah, where Bryce pulled the 'kiss' dare. Instead of turning to girlfriend Addison, Bryce Hall sat up and pecked Noah Beck on the lips.

The four shared a laugh and Bryce Hall wiped his lips immediately afterwards. Bryce Hall then turned to Addison Rae for a kiss where they jokingly stared at Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio.

Fans react to Noah Beck and Bryce Hall's 'kiss'

Though this is not the first time the clip has surfaced, some fans have begun to speculate what this meant for Noah Beck and Bryce Hall.

Bryce Hall is not currently dating after breaking up with Addison Rae, but he has recently been romantically linked with Tana Mongeau. Noah Beck is in an established relationship with Dixie D'Amelio.

Some rumors on Twitter speculate that this is the beginning of Bryce Hall and Noah Beck. Most users questioned the possibility of an alleged sex tape.

People are saying Bryce Hall and Noah Beck's sex tape leaked and they were making out when in reality it's just them kissing in a video from 7 months ago and their lips barely even touched. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/vhFs7OM1gn — dimitriyawos (@dimitriyawos) June 29, 2021

NSFW //



NAH WAIT WTF DO YOU MEAN THERE WAS A LEAKED SEX TAPE BETWEEN BRYCE HALL AND NOAH BECK ?????? — boykisser (@ranbifies) June 23, 2021

Can anyone send me the bryce hall and noah beck thingy 🙄 — KekePalmer 💀✨ (@ponystallion) June 29, 2021

Uh why did I just see Bryce hall and Noah beck make out on Twitter — Rima Tulaiha (@hotdilfsnearby) June 29, 2021

The clip also made its rounds on TikTok once again. TikTok user _.aleatochx._ uploaded the thirty-second TikTok on November 5th, 2020. The video has garnered ten thousand views between its post date and the time this article was written.

