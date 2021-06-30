"She's like my sister": Bryce Hall reacts to Riley Hubatka dating rumors 

In a video on Riley Hubatka's TikTok, she and Bryce Hall responded to a comment from user brzholland. The comment read: "so you and Bryce," with a smirking emoji at the end.

Bryce Hall laughed at the camera, as the screenshot above shows, before he pointed to Riley. "She's like my sister," Hall said, before jokingly leaning in for a kiss.

Riley Hubatka laughed and ran off-screen before returning to add: "Get his name out of my comments immediately."

"Or keep commenting."

"No, please don't."

"Please do."

Riley Hubatka is a fellow TikTok star with over 6 million followers, two million followers on Instagram and a YouTube channel with 121 thousand subscribers.

The speculation of them dating came after Bryce Hall, Riley Hubatka, Avani Gregg and Ryland Storms came together to make TikTok videos.

The rumors were further denied on Bryce's TikTok account to a comment that read: "Oh [wh]y do I ship tho." In the clip, Bryce Hall leans in to kiss Riley Hubatka, only for her to walk away deadpanned.

Hall then attempted to play the rejection off, awkwardly dancing through the remainder of the TikTok post.

Fans speculate Bryce Hall and Riley Hubatka

Netizens still speculated about Hall and Hubatka's relationship status. Bryce Hall's relationship status has been under questioning after breakup with Addison Rae. He's recently been linked to Tana Mongeau and Lana Rhoades romantically.

anyway im so freaking happy this friendship is still going i love you both pic.twitter.com/oL37m23knF — loli (@brycemfhaul) June 29, 2021

Many Twitter users are positive that Hubatka and Hall are dating despite them addressing rumors. There is no other speculation the two are dating than the TikToks they've done together and an Instagram story where they are seen in the background. In Carter Reynold's Instagram story, Riley Hubatka and Bryce Hall were seen talking at arm's length.

Avani Gregg from the Hype House, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr and Riley Hubatka in background of this video at Bryce Hall’s party at Sway House pic.twitter.com/ckhYsteTtJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 15, 2020

Totally irrelevant but my white girl moment today: BRYCE HALL AND RILEY HUBATKA YES YES YES YES YES YES

I don’t neeeeed them to date per say, but i NEED them to date for my own mental health. — Emm (@Emmsdiaries) June 30, 2021

if bryce hall and riley hubatka are dating. im going to cry — k-leen ⚡ (@kleen_posey) June 29, 2021

what is this Bryce hall ... is that Riley .. https://t.co/cjnaQVqAEJ pic.twitter.com/hoyWfWaeuO — hi (@beckyy1237) June 28, 2021

Netizens have also commented under Bryce Hall's tweets with questions about him and Hubatka. This is not the first time users have mentioned that Hall should date Riley Hubatka. One user replied to Bryce Hall's 2019 tweet about being single to "date riley."

date riley !!!! — Morgan Houser (@morganhouser1) October 19, 2019

Riley Hubatka and Bryce Hall have made no further comment on their relationship status.

