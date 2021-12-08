BTS idol V shares selfie with Jungkook from James Corden's show, fans shower love on #Taekook

Pop sensation BTS recently appeared on the talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden in the US, and sending fans into a frenzy, idol V shared a couple of selfies from the day. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook were in the US for a series of concerts and appearances at the American Music Awards.

It was at this time that the seven members made time for their favorite TV host James Corden. The selfies that V shared were one of his own, laid down alongside stars such as Timothée Chalamet and Billie Eilish.

The second selfie was of himself with fellow member Jungkook - one that garnered the attention of fans on social media.

#Taekook goes viral on Instagram, BTS fans ship the stars

In reaction to the pictures shared by Taehyung, fans went wild. They were extremely happy that the V and Jungkook continued to indulge their fans with pictures of themselves together. The bond between the two members is something that the fans have always appreciated, and some even write fan fiction about the idols on Wattpad.

The seven members of BTS also performed at a Crossway for James Corden's popular segment Crossway Concert.

Members of the band returned to the live stage after two years and performed at four back-to-back concerts in Los Angeles, California. One of the things that James Corden asked during the interview was if the members still got nervous.

Jungkook, the maknae of BTS, responded that he did get nervous still. He said:

"It's been over two years since we last saw our fans. It's been a long time so I've become very nervous."

Suga of BTS had also commented on the last two years and said:

"At first we were very bitter about the whole situation. It was very difficult. But I think there's more we learned from the situation. From the time we were briefly apart, we learned how precious everything is. The performances, the fans...it was a chance to think about once again how precious it all is. I think we tried to see less of the bad and more of the good."

It's entirely understandable that members of BTS are nervous for their performances. After all, their fanbase has grown by leaps and bounds in the recent past, and they have become a global sensation.

