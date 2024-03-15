BTS' Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S becomes the fastest music video to surpass 1 million views on YouTube in 2024

BTS’ Kim Taehyung dropped his highly awaited solo single FRI(END)S on Spotify and other major music platforms along with the music video on YouTube. It has now become the fastest music video in 2024 to surpass one million within an hour of its release. On March 15, the K-pop frenzied fans with the music video featuring the British actress Ruby Sear.

The song has received much love from fans and viewers as it crossed a million views on YouTube. The music video depicted the story of a single man in a world full of happy couples who are madly in love with each other.

As the man (played by Kim Taehyung) leaves his home and goes about his day he finds himself surrounded by couples and surprisingly ends up losing his life in the first half of the video.

Ruby Sear enters the second part of the music video as his love interest but this time they are the only happy couple while everyone else is irritated at each other. The man repeats the cycle and ends up meeting the same fate by losing his life as he gets hit by a car with a couple in it.

The music video is directed by British photographer and director Samuel Bradley.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s FRI(END)S crosses one million views on YouTube, becomes the fastest MV in 2024 to do so

On March 15, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the BTS vocalist's FRI(END)S music video. The Slow Dancing singer has promised to have prepared many content and projects for fans to enjoy while he is in the military.

He released the the song with an interesting storyline, garnering much attention from fans as they tuned in to watch on YouTube, resulting in one million views on the music video becoming the fastest in 2024.

FRI(END)S is about two friends who are more than just friends but pretend to be so they can not be lovers. The song is in full English language in the R&B genre.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the release of the music video as the curiosity about the couple's synergy and chemistry was at an all-time high.

Given the intriguing symbolism in the short film for the song, previously released on BTS’ official YouTube channel, people wondered what the music video had to serve.

Expand Tweet

FRI(END)S marked Kim Taehyung's first solo song after the release of his successful debut album LAYOVER released in September 2023. Previously, he was also featured on UMI's song wherever u r.

He also featured in IU's pre-release music video Love Wins All directed by Concrete Utopia director Uhm Tae-hwa.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S is now available on YouTube, Spotify, and other music service platforms.