BTS' Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S enters Spotify Global Chart at 7 as the biggest debut for a K-pop song in 2024

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's latest single FRI(END)S debuted at No. 7 on the Spotify Global Chart as the biggest debut for a song by a K-pop act in 2024. On March 15, the BTS member set the internet ablaze with the highly anticipated release of his solo song, FRI(END)S. He also released a music video for the song which featured british actress Ruby Sear.

Kim Taehyung has shown his impact on his fans and listeners through his music which has resulted in a significant rise in streams on international music service platforms like Spotify. They have shown much love to the song as they tuned into the stream it entered the Spotify Global Chart at No. 7, with over 4,728,233 filtered streams.

As per fans, it is the biggest debut day for a song by a male K-pop artist as well as a Korean soloist on the platform. Furthermore, the song has charted at No. 1 in multiple countries on the iTunes charts including the United States.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's latest solo track FRI(END)S becomes the first K-pop song to chart on Spotify Global Chart at No. 7

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung is currently serving in the military as a member of the Special Duty Team. The singer had promised his fans to bring forward exciting content and music while he served in the military and kept it with his latest solo project. He made headlines for his much-awaited song FRI(END)S and its captivating music video. The song was ranked No. 7 on the Global Chart of Spotify, with over 4.7 million listens.

The BTS member has an enormous fan following in many countries, and this has been proven as the song also charted at No. 1 in 87 regions on iTunes. Moreover it also topped in 90 regions in the initial 24 hours of its release.

Apart from being the biggest debut on Spotify this year, the idol's song is also the fastest song by a K-pop artist to chart at No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S’ MV

Expand Tweet

Alongside the song FRI(END)S, the Slow Dancing singer also dropped the music video featuring Ruby Sear. The music video was one of the most talked-about topics among fans due to its concept and the storyline.

The storyline follows a man in the first part of the video who is surrounded by happy couples while he's single, and ends up losing his life in a car crash. In the latter part, he experiences the same cycle of death but this time with his love interest besides him.

The music video quickly reached 1 million views on YouTube within an hour of its official release. It is the first music video in 2024 to achieve this feat. The FRI(END)S’s MV was directed by British photographer and director Samuel Bradley.

FRI(END)S is now available on Spotify and other major music service platforms for fans to stream.