Burger King’s new One Piece-inspired menu: Products and availability explored

Burger King recently announced their collaboration with Toei Animation to release a One Piece-inspired menu in Switzerland. The limited-time offer will see meals and merchandise inspired by beloved characters from the show - Luffy and Sanji.

The collaboration is a treat for fans of the popular anime, which premiered in 1999 and is still on air with over 1,110 episodes. In Switzerland, the collaboration between the show and Burger King started on December 30, 2024, and is expected to continue until February 2, 2025. The One Piece-inspired menu is called "Home of the Boat Whopper," which is a reference from the show itself.

Announcing exciting collaboration on their Instagram account, Burger King Switzerland wrote:

"The quest for the legendary menu is over!

"Luffy and Sanji menus are finally here - exclusive and available for a limited time!

"Ready for an adventure? Set sail and pick up your One Piece menu at BK - with legendary T-shirts included!"

Products in Burger King's One Piece-inspired menu

The exciting collaboration will not only see One Piece-inspired food items but also some merchandise. As per the food outlet's website, the menu will have two burgers, one each inspired by Luffy and Sanji.

The burger inspired by Luffy will have a Swiss beef patty, crispy onions, tangy BBQ sauce, mayonnaise, pickles, and cheddar cheese. Meanwhile, the Sanji-inspired burger will have a premium chicken patty with wholegrain mustard, caramelized crispy onions, crunchy lettuce, mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese.

Both of these burgers can be ordered separately or in a meal with fries and a drink. The Luffy-inspired burger also has a vegetarian variation called the "Veggie Luffy Burger", which contains a plant-based patty. It can be ordered without mayonnaise and cheddar cheese.

Burger King and One Piece-inspired merchandise

Along with the burgers inspired by Luffy and Sanji, Burger King and Toei Animation have also launched two shirts for One Piece fans.

The Luffy-inspired shirt is white, which shows Luffy cooking in the foreground with a Burger King crown on his head while Sanji works in the background.

The Sanji-inspired shirt is black and shows the scene from another angle. In it, Sanji is working in a Burger King apron and hat in the foreground while Luffy is cooking in the background. Both shirts have "Home of the Boat Whopper" written above the imagery.

The shirts can be ordered separately with the choice of the meal, leading to exciting and fun memorabilia for the fans of the show.

Availability and other details

The Burger King-One Piece collaboration was scheduled for December 30, 2024, to February 2, 2025, in Switzerland. It was also announced a couple of weeks back in Ireland on the outlet's social media handles with a promo video.

It is, however, unclear when fans in North America or the rest of Europe will be able to experience this exciting collaboration.

A similar collaboration took place in France in early 2024. Along with the burgers and shirts, fans in France were also able to enjoy One Piece-themed trading cards. You could get 15 at a time and there were a total of 60 cards to collect.

Burger King also recently collaborated with another highly popular anime Naruto and it is currently running in France.

