"Buy this just for the packaging alone": Jeremy Chocolate bars spark hilarious reactions as sales skyrocket amid Hersheys controversy

Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of The Daily Wire, announced that he is competing with candy company Hersey's by launching his own brand called Jeremy's Chocolate.

Two days earlier, Hershey's Canada had debuted their International Women's Day ad campaign that starred a transgender woman. This created a lot of ruckus on social media.

On Friday, Boreing came out with a new 49-second commercial on Twitter starring their new bars. They introduced Jeremy's Chocolate and strongly encouraged consumers to stop buying products from "woke chocolate companies that hate you."

His new bar took a dig at Hershey's "He to She" wrapper. The chocolate bars featured two milk chocolate candies labeled "HeHim" and "SheHer". In Boreing's words :

"One of ‘em's got nuts. If you need me to tell you which one it is, keep giving your money to Hershey’s."

In an ad that gathered more than 1 million views on Twitter in just a matter of hours, Boreing said:

"I love an international woman. But our friends over at Hershey's, they don't even know what a woman is. They hired a biological male to be the spokesperson for their Women's Day campaign. And they're calling that campaign — and I swear I'm not making this up: 'Her. She.' ... It's humiliating."

Jeremy Boreing's chocolate bars are leaving citizens in a frenzy, with many buying their products just for the wrappers themselves.

"Brilliant. I love it." : Jeremy Chocolate have sold over 100,000 bars within 12 hours

Jeremy's Chocolate bar is not that cheap, in the comman man's opinion. It is about $6 a piece for a 1.5 oz bar. The discount is for a pack of 10 or 24 pieces. A 1.55 oz Hershey's bar, on the other hand, sells for $1.24 on Walmart's website.

In a tweet, Boering spoke to potential customers and promoted the website IHateHersheys.com:

"We have two kinds: 'SheHer, and 'HeHim.' One of them's got nuts. If you need me to tell you which one it is, keep giving your money to Hershey's."

His fight against the ad campaign was one of several negative pieces of feedback on the video published by Hershey. Transwoman Fae Johnstone promoted the new female-themed wrapper that honored International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.

The Daily Wire announced around 7:30 pm CT - just 12 hours after announcing the launch of the brand new chocolate bar - that the company had already sold over 100,000 chocolate bars.

In March 2022, the company launched Jeremy's Razors. It sold 100,000 subscriptions in its first year itself. The product was launched after Harry's Razor pulled its ads from The Daily Wire citing "value misalignment".

In the same month, The Daily Wire also announced a $100 million investment in kids' entertainment. This happened after a Disney producer bragged about their 'not-so-secret' gay agenda in a leaked video.

