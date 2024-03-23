⁠Calla Johnson GoFundMe: Over $5,000 raised as truck driving TikTok creator known as "Traveling Mermaid" passes away at 34

Popular TikToker, Calla Johnson, who was known for her flatbed truck videos, tragically passed away at the age of 34, on March 15, 2024. While the sister of the TikToker has confirmed the news of the death, she revealed that at the moment, the family does not know what caused her death.

In a Facebook post, Calla Johnson’s sister wrote:

"We know nothing at the moment. Please be patient as we have to be. Please stop asking. It is so heartbreaking what happened and if I had answers I would share. Thank you all for understanding. Rest in sweet Peace my beautiful Calla Johnson."

Furthermore, as the TikToker passed away suddenly, the family is now seeking financial help through GoFundMe to cover her funeral expenses. So far, the fundraiser has raised over $5,000, as more than 65 people donated to the cause. The target of the fundraiser is to collect $15,000.

Fundraiser for Calla collects more than $5,000 for her funeral as the TikToker tragically passes away at the age of 34. (Image via GoFundMe)

The fundraiser also mentions:

“Hello everyone. My name is Victoria Johnson. We tragically lost our beautiful angel Calla Johnson unexpectedly on March 15th. If you could be so kind as to donate to help us with funeral costs and give her the celebration of life she deserves we would greatly appreciate it.”

Calla Johnson was known for her videos, where she showed her life as she traveled around the country in her truck, with her cat and dog for company. She had more than 30,000 followers on her social media, with millions of people liking each video she uploaded on the platform.

Calla Johnson’s funeral to be held on March 30, 2024

The Johnson family confirmed that Calla, known as “Traveling Mermaid” on TikTok passed away in Coldspring, Texas. Furthermore, her sister also revealed that her funeral will be held on March 30, 2024.

Calla was well known for her scenic videos, as she filmed serene views during her travels from coast to coast. She recently celebrated 100,000 miles on her truck and seemed happy as she shared the news with her followers.

Not much is known about her personal life, but her Facebook profile reveals that she recently lost her father, as she shared a post about the same in December 2023.

As the news of Calla’s demise went viral on social media, tributes started to pour in. Many also began speculating and commenting about what might have caused her death.

While some claimed she might have passed away in a road accident, others wondered if she had a life-threatening disease.