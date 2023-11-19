NewJeans was a hit with their live stage performance during the League of Legends World Championship on November 19, 2023. The rookie girl group released the 2023 championship's anthem song, GODS, in partnership with Riot Games. On October 4, 2023, the song was released, sweeping off both the K-pop and the League of Legends fandom.

The group's live performance at the Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, at the finals of the world-famous esports game championship stunned everyone. Fans flooded X (formerly known as Twitter), praised the K-pop group, and wrote, "NEWJEANS CAME AND SLAYED THIS STAGE UP!"

Each season culminates with the League of Legends World Championship, an annual professional League of Legends competition by Riot Games. Teams fight for a multi-million dollar championship prize, the 44-pound Summoner's Cup, and the champion title.

"SO POWERFUL": NewJeans' performance on GODS left the entire stadium of fans spellbound

GODS was released on Wednesday, October 4, accompanied by a film recounting the tale of Korean professional player Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, who began playing League of Legends in high school and proceeded on to secure the world championships with his team in 2022.

With a backdrop of loud, booming instrumentals heavy on bass and 808s, the musicians sing the song entirely in English, shifting from the quintet's nostalgic, R&B-inspired sound. The live performance featured a dancer portraying Deft on stage, along with various light effects and 3D displays that brought the characters from the game to life.

Meanwhile, NewJeans members Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Minji, and Hyein set the entire Gocheok Sky Dome stadium on fire with their powerful and unshakeable vocals as the crowd cheered. Dressed in a palette of black, mud-green, and dark beige, the girls donned a similar appearance to the League of Legends themes.

Fans of the quintet rushed to Twitter, now X, and praised their jaw-dropping performance and vocals. A fan wrote, "NEWJEANS IS SO POWERFUL," while another tweeted, "They are best performers of our generation."

The video tells his narrative from when he first discovered League of Legends in high school to his run at Worlds 2022 with his team, which defeated all odds to win the world championship, according to a press statement by Riot Games during the release of GODS.

On October 19, 2023, the League of Legends World Championship commenced play. The competition took place in several locations around South Korea. Before moving to the KBS Arena in Seoul, the first stages were held in the renowned LoL Park location.

Subsequently, the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan hosted the quarterfinals and semifinals, followed on November 19, 2023, by the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul as the final. Furthermore, League of Legends is linked with Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, who led his team T1 to a memorable win at the LoL World Championship 2023.

The young K-pop quintet had an interview with Rolling Stone in 2023 for 'Future 25', a feature on up-and-coming musicians who are redefining and controlling the music business. With the advent of their four-song debut EP last year, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein became one of the fastest-rising young acts, amassing upwards of 1 Billion Spotify streams.